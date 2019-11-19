Usio, Inc. Expands Distribution Footprint in its Payment Facilitation Business Unit

PayTech Partners Latest in Growing Portfolio of Strategic Partners Choosing Usio’s best-in-class PayFac-In-A-Box technology to add to their current offerings

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payments solutions provider, announced today the addition of a new strategic partner; PayTech Partners. PayTech is the latest addition to Usio’s growing portfolio of PayFac partners, representing an efficient, cost-effective distribution strategy to expand Usio’s penetration of targeted verticals.



Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Usio, said of the new partnership, “We are very excited that PayTech Partners has chosen our ‘PayFac-in-a-Box’ platform as the payments enablement solution to best meet the needs of the various software organizations with which they work. PayTech and its leadership have years of experience and a track record for success in serving software developers and merchants alike. Our simple, easy-to-use integration and onboarding and enrollment API’s will allow the development community being targeted through PayTech’s growth and expansion initiatives to leverage the benefits of our innovative payments technology stack.”

PayTech Partners provides FinTech focused consulting services across the healthcare, government, education and business services industries. Founder and CEO, Matt Mignona, and his team have grown up in the payments industry and have served in leadership capacities for large software platforms operating within these verticals. Commenting on the announcement Mignona said, “I spent a considerable amount of time researching and vetting various Payment Facilitation platforms, providers and go-to-market strategies. Usio’s PayFac-in-a-Box technology offers unparalleled benefits to both the software companies we serve and, in turn, their downstream customers. Enabling payments directly inside of a software platform allows for a more streamlined, efficient and profitable user experience in a controlled environment. I believe our ability to offer Usio’s proprietary ‘click-of-a-button’ onboarding and activation technology will lead to mass penetration and widespread adoption of this innovative payment solution.”

Landers concluded, “Matt and his team have spent their careers earning the trust and respect of the firms with whom they do business with, as well as key C-Suite executives across numerous industries, which should prove beneficial as they execute on their model. We are very pleased they view our PayFac-in-a-Box platform as another ‘arrow in the quiver’ they can use to help the organizations served by PayTech to achieve meaningful results around this concept of proper payment monetization. Aligning ourselves with strategic partners like PayTech Partners enables USIO to efficiently expand our reach and accelerate our penetration of key market verticals, especially during this critical scale phase of our business life cycle.”

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin,Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About PayTech Partners

PayTech Partners, a financial technology consulting services firm, offers white-label payment facilitation solutions and payment processing services to software companies. PayTech Partners helps software companies to avoid internal distractions, infrastructure cost, and all of the compliance requirements in becoming a Payment Facilitator (PayFac). Creating a frictionless, integrated payments platform and cashflow in 30 days. PayTech Partners is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Website: www.paytechpartners.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

