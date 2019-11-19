Lock Trust, Inc. Acquires Advisor TLC

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lock Trust, Inc. announced today the acquisition of Phoenix-based firm Advisor TLC., a high-performing Video Platform for global businesses in the merchant’s payment space.

Lock Trust was founded in 2013, providing core bank framework and a robust payment solution that will now offer One-Click Videos within the payment engine creating automation marketing solutions to customers paying with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover. Our One-Click Videos will be Showcasing products, services or just keeping in touch with your customers.

This one product will allow us to gain instant growth in small to medium market space providing Ideal synergy with technology.

We picked Advisor TLC for their incredible product and marketing team. Andrew Spaulding will be joining the LT team to complement our common passion for personalizing a technology driven world.

Our team, culture, and technology, coupled with customer focus, is the statement following the announcement; and a commitment to our valued customer to continue making this fast-paced world a little more personal.

About Lock Trust, Inc.

Lock Trust, Inc. is a startup founded in 2013 by a 25-year vet in the industry. The Company is based in both London, UK and Tampa, Florida. Lock Trust is a streamlined technology and payment processing firm serving individual consumers, small to large-market institutions, and governments with a customizable suite ranging of banking, automated taxing, and other financial and risk management products and services. Our vision is that Lock Trust technology will move the world into a one world market; securely combining both physical and digital channels.

Lock Trust, Inc.

Gina LeBlanc

Tel.: +1 407 520 9731

Email: Gina@LockTrust.com

Forward-Looking Statements

