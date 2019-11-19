Coverage Initiated for No Borders Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR), a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies designed to reduce costs and increase shareholder value, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



Actively engaged in healthcare, education, cannabidiol (CBD), finance and technology, No Borders is uniquely positioned to use its expertise to improve margins and add business lines within target verticals. The company leverages its operational excellence, technological talent, IP portfolio and remote work teams to simultaneously deploy multiple vertical product offerings while increasing revenues and strategically growing shareholder value.

“We are very excited to work with such a highly respected and globally recognized firm to present our story to a broad investment community in a credible and accurate manner,” states No Borders chairman and CEO Joseph Snyder. “Working with the team at NetworkNewsWire, we will be able to expand on our commitment to being one of the most transparent and open companies in the OTC Market while keeping the investment community well-informed about the projects we have executed and that are currently in development here at No Borders.”

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with No Borders, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“No Borders is an exciting company leaning into modern technologies and timeless growth strategies to advance its brands and subsidiaries,” states Sherri Franklin, director of client solutions for NNW. “While the company focuses on advancing its foothold in key verticals, we will launch a corporate communications campaign that places its strategies and accomplishments in front of the investment community.”

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of subsidiaries includes but is not limited to:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com ).

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

