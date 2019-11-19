MamaMancini's Launches New SiriusXM Marketing Campaign for Thanksgiving Holiday

/EIN News/ -- Estimated 1,000 Commercial Campaign to Follow Success of Prior SiriusXM Marketing Campaigns

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, has launched a new SiriusXM national radio campaign, which will air an estimated 1,000 commercials over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the world's largest audio entertainment company, reaching more than 65 million people with its audio products and services.

The campaign, which commenced on November 18, 2019, follows the success of four prior radio campaigns through SiriusXM. MamaMancini’s expects to air up to 1,000 commercials on major SiriusXM radio channels including, but not limited to, CNN, Fox, Fox HLN, CNN HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg, CNBC, ESPN, Comedy Central and more.

“We are pleased to launch a new commercial campaign with SiriusXM, following the incredible success of our prior campaigns,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “The broad national reach is a critical part of our multi-channel advertising strategy and a driver of consumer sales around specific high traffic holidays, as evidenced by our 44% revenue growth in the second quarter to $8.1 million and record net income.

“We believe that our recent accolades and product launches will resonate well with consumers, namely the QVC® Customer Choice® food award for Best ‘Heat & Eat’ entrée, as well as our partnership with Beyond Meat to launch a new plant-based meatball with sauce. I look forward to continued operational execution and long-term shareholder value creation, aided by continuing success in our marketing efforts,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meatloaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta dinner kits with beef, turkey, pork and chicken varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company’s products are frequently offered for sale on QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

