Angolan rapper and activist dies

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 19 - Angolan rapper and activist Dionísio Gonçalves Casimiro "Carbono" died from a sickness on Monday in Luanda’s Girassol Clinic. ,

According to a family source, the activist felt ill for approximately three days and had been undergoing intensive care in the clinic.

Casimiro Carbono, 36, was part of the group of 15+2 young activists who were tried and convicted in 2015 by the Luanda Provincial Court under accusation of being part of a criminal association.

The group had initially been accused of preparing a "coup d'état" against the government led by the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The activists were arrested on 20 June 2015 when they were having a discussion about the book "From Dictatorship to Democracy" by Gene Sharp, a US professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, whose book focuses on non-violent struggle against repressive governments.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.