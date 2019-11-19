/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Generator Set Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The focus of this research service is to analyze the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the North American generator set market. In the competitive generator space, market participants must leverage key differentiators, capitalizing on consumer demand for quality, reliability, and innovation.

Factors such as increased awareness among customers, higher power demand, unreliable grid infrastructure, and more severe and unpredictable power outages are likely to drive the demand for generator sets during the next 5 years.

The study also addresses current and future market opportunities in the United States and Canada as well as the challenges faced by industry participants in a rapidly changing environment.



Research Scope



The current market size for 2018 is provided for each segment and forecast until 2023. Forecasts by competitive revenues and unit shipment of natural gas generators and diesel generators are also provided. Revenue and units are tracked and forecast by power range inclusive of <30kW; 30.1-60kW; 60.1-150kW; 150.1-300kW; 300.1-500kW; 500.1-1000kW; and 1000.1-3000kW.



End-user segments including commercial gensets, industrial gensets, and residential gensets are covered; in addition, revenue is predicted by the application including peak shaving, prime power, and stand-by. Market share is provided for the leading competitors, which include Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac Power Systems, and Kohler, among others.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, and at what rate? What is the anticipated growth between 2018 and 2023?

What are the key trends in the North American market? Do the generators offered today meet customer needs or is additional development needed?

What are the current applications and use cases of generators across different verticals?

What is the impact of generators on the energy sector? How will the structure of the market change with time?

What are the leading companies that leverage generator technology in the energy sector?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Overview

Research Aim & Scope

Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Buying Practice & Criteria

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Generator Set Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Generator Set Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Output Power Range

Unit Shipment Forecast by Output Power Range

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Output Power Range

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Generator Set Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Residential Segment

Growth Opportunity 3 - Oil and Gas Industry

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Diesel Generator Set Segment Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Output Power Range

Unit Shipment Forecast by Output Power Range

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Output Power Range

8. Gas Generator Set Segment Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Output Power Range

Unit Shipment Forecast by Output Power Range

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Output Power Range

9. Key Conclusions

Conclusion

10 Appendix

List of Exhibits

