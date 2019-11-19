Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Solutions in the Global Mining Water & Wastewater Treatment Market, Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Solutions in the Global Mining Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Overview



The global mining industry is facing extremely significant challenges related to consumptionism and rising demands for mineral-based products. Declining richness and exhaustion of available commodities, climate change and intensification of environmental issues, as well as deepening water scarcity are only driving concerns.

The new era of redefining the mining industry for tomorrow and beyond is here and mining companies are forced to start doing things differently, re-think over their current business approach and invest in long-term solutions and technologies in order to mitigate environmental, economic and social concerns. Sustainable business today ensures future gains tomorrow, and therefore the global mining industry is undergoing a major transformation.

Water sustainability in mining is becoming an industry standard and yet poses complex challenges that require holistic and revolutionary thinking over water issues and incorporation of waterless mines targeting assessment, strategy and execution to lower water consumption; engaging water recycling initiatives and zero water discharge; integrating smart solutions, as well as advanced treatment technologies and reinforced services.



Research Scope



The growth of the global mining water and wastewater treatment market is strongly driven by the ongoing demand for waterless mine and sustainable operations, supported by digitalisation of the value chain and reinforced services. On the other hand, the industry is facing challenges related to a lack of transparent legislation and financial support in terms of environmental investments in key global mining locations and the need for high-scale investment towards transformation of the entire mining business.

This report looks at the market from the mining water and wastewater treatment perspective comprising design & engineering services, water, wastewater & acid mine drainage (AMD) treatment equipment, process control & management, treatment chemicals, and operation & maintenance services dedicated to extraction and processing of commodities. Regional coverage includes Europe & Russia, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Market Highlights

The global mining water and wastewater treatment market, valued at $4,730.2 million in 2018, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11% between 2018 and 2023, reaching $7,973.7 million at the end of forecast period.

Overall development of the global mining water and wastewater treatment market is strongly supported by healthy growth of the mining industry, high CAPEX of mining companies dedicated to environmental investments, as well as the transition of the entire industry towards more sustainable operations and digitalisation.

All regions where the mining industry is active, or is yet to be present, offer high investment opportunities for water-related technologies and services.

The European market is driven mainly by a strong focus on implementation of sustainable practices in the mining industry, strict and transparent rules dedicated to management and protection of natural resources, as well as a high penetration rate of advanced technologies.

Projected strong growth of the North American market will be mainly driven by further development of advanced water, wastewater, and AMD treatment technologies, as well as large-scale investments into process control & management technologies and solutions.



Large-scale mining business in Latin America is in urgent need for implementation of integrated water management solutions enabling the move towards more sustainable operations and water-saving solutions.

The mining industry in the Middle East and African region is characterised by weak sustainability and a lack of holistic approach to business operations; however, with the growing number of foreign investors and rising social awareness, it is expected that the region will finally turn towards more efficient water-related and process control solutions.

In Asia Pacific, areas of rising concern over water stress, especially in China, India, and Australia, are expected to see great investment into membrane technologies, coupled with a strong focus on desalination, zero liquid discharge (ZLD), metal recovery technologies, as well as decentralised treatment solutions for mining in remote locations.



Key growth opportunities include state-of-art decentralised treatment solutions, seeking cost-effective and environment-friendly alternative water sources for regions with limited water availability, solutions and services for improved end-to-end mining production efficiency, digital transformation of the entire mining value chain, organic and inorganic chemicals supporting high-end treatment as well as maintenance chemicals, and strategic partnerships and collaborations for ensuring overall progress.



At present, water has become a unique platform to build cooperation, creating significant internal and external value through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes as well as consolidation and integration of the mining business, including other mining companies, technology and service providers as well as local communities.

Learning from the past and incorporating innovations to address present challenges enables shaping the future growth path. Therefore, managing water-related risks responsibly, working across market barriers, incorporating advanced technologies, looking from a beyond-my-fence perspective and turning water-related challenges into significant business opportunities are becoming the best practices to follow.

Companies Mentioned



Anglo American

Fluence

Outotec

Schneider Electric

World Bank

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard



Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

From Pit to Port - Scope, and Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Drivers and Restraints

3. Executive Summary

Top 5 Messages

Environmental and Socioeconomic Footprint of Mining Operations

Key Water-Intensive Commodities

4. Mining Mega Trends up to 2050

Global Mining Water and Wastewater Treatment Market - Revenue Forecast

Global Mining Water and Wastewater Treatment Market - Percent Revenue Share by Region

Global Mining Water and Wastewater Treatment Market - Percent Revenue Share by Segment

Demand for Water Sustainability - Water Becoming New Gold in Mining

Top Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Mining of the Future

Strategic Imperatives for the Mining Water and Wastewater Industry

Mining Market Overview and Key Water-Intensive Commodities

Global Mining Industry - Today and Tomorrow

Who are the Top 10 Mining Companies Worldwide?

Market Hotspots - North America

Market Hotspots - Latin America

Market Hotspots - Europe and Russia

Market Hotspots - Middle East and Africa

Market Hotspots - Asia-Pacific

Water-intensive Commodities - Coal

Water-intensive Commodities - Copper

Water-intensive Commodities - Diamond

Water-intensive Commodities - Gold

Water-intensive Commodities - Nickel

Water-intensive Commodities - Iron

Water-intensive Commodities - Platinum and Palladium

5. Water Footprint of the Mining Industry

Mining Industry Value Chain - Key Water-related Issues

Water for Mining Activities

Key Water Pollutants of Mining Industry

6. Global Trends Shaping the Transition of the Mining Industry

Global Trends Shaping the Transition of the Mining Industry

On Track Towards Sustainable and Environmentally Sensitive Green Mining

Sustainable Mining Roadmap

Mining Mega Trends up to 2050

7. Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Growth Opportunities by Segment

Growth Opportunities by Segment Discussion

Growth Opportunities for Mining Water Treatment Equipment Type

Growth Opportunities for Mining Wastewater Treatment Equipment Type

Growth Opportunities for Mining AMD Treatment Equipment Type

8. Regional Analysis of the Mining Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

Growth Opportunities for the Mining Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Region

Europe - Revenue Forecast

Europe - Revenue Forecast by Segment

Europe - Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America - Revenue Forecast

North America - Revenue Forecast by Segment

North America - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Latin America - Revenue Forecast

Latin America - Revenue Forecast by Segment

Latin America - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Middle East and Africa - Revenue Forecast

Middle East and Africa - Revenue Forecast by Segment

Middle East and Africa - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Asia-Pacific - Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific - Revenue Forecast by Segment

Asia-Pacific - Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Visioning Scenarios

Technology Suppliers Perspective - Demand for Complex Water Treatment Services Dedicated to Mining Industry

Technology Suppliers Perspective - Value Chain of Key Market Stakeholders

Technology Suppliers Perspective - Route-to-Market with High Demand for Value-added Services

Technology Suppliers Perspective - Exceeding End Users' Expectations and Constant Improvements in the Level of Services

Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Levers for Growth

Growth Opportunity 1 - Decentralised Water and Wastewater Treatment

Case Study - Plug-and-Play Containerised Treatment for Water Reuse by Fluence

Growth Opportunity 2 - Alternative Sources of Water

Key Desalination Technologies for the Mining Industry

Desalination with Membrane Technologies on the Rise

Case Study - Chile on the Forefront of Desalination for Mining

Growth Opportunity 3 - Sustainable Mining Productivity

Improving Productivity with Vertical Integration of Technologies and Services

Improving Mining Value Chain - Improving Performance while Rebuilding Profitability

Building a Long-term Plan for Optimal Mining Production

Growth Opportunity 4 - Digitalisation and Smart Mining

Holistic Planning for Smart Mining

Key Future Components of Intelligent Mining

Growth Opportunities for Smart Sensing Technologies

Case Study - Outotec's Water Quantity and Quality Management (WQQM) Monitors Water Balance Across the Entire Mining Site

Case Study - EcoStruxure for Sustainable Mining by Schneider Electric

Growth Opportunity 5 - Advanced Treatment Chemicals

Value-added Features of Chemicals for the Mining Industry

Bringing Sustainability with Water Treatment Chemicals

Growth Opportunity 6 - Final Frontiers

Growth Opportunities for Arctic Mining

Growth Opportunities for Deep Sea Mining

Growth Opportunities for Asteroid Mining

Caste Study - Utilising Asteroid Water Resources

Growth Opportunity 7 - Cooperation Among Market Stakeholders

Consolidation and Integration of Mining Industry - Water as a Unique Platform to Build Cooperation, Trust and Social License to Operate

Case Study - Anglo American and World Bank for Climate-Smart Mining Initiative

Holistic Approach to Water in the Mining Industry Becomes a Necessity to Ensure Future Resource Sustainability

10. End Users' Perspective (Mining Companies)

End-user Perspective - Considering Impacts of Sustainability Issues and Becoming More Transparent About Risks and Opportunities

End-user Perspective - Sustainable Way of Doing Business in the Global Mining Market

Future Market Direction - Meeting Present Needs with the Ability to Meet Future Demands

Case Study - Water Sustainability Becoming an Industry Standard

Case Study - Water Sustainability Gaining Social Acceptance and Ensuring Strong Market Presence

Case Study - Water Sustainability Becoming the Answer to Progressing Water Stress

11. The Last Word

The Last Word - Learning from the Past, Incorporating Solutions to Address Present Challenges and Shaping the Future

12. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-7 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities Matrix

13. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritised Opportunities Through Implementation

14. Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drax07

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.