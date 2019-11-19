ISWH Announces LOI with Smart Decision for Cutting Edge Algorithmic Product Recommendation System

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) designating that ISWH will be participating in the beta testing process for the new CBDSMARTDECISION.COM algorithmic product recommendation system administered by Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC) ("Smart Decision"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator.



Terry Williams, CEO of ISWH, stated, “We are excited to get on board this next-generation product marketing and sales vehicle. If you aren’t part of the future, you’re part of the past. The cbdsmartdecision.com system is set to revolutionize how CBD consumers find the products that best serve their needs. We are pleased that Smart Decision sought us out to participate in this process.”

Management notes that Smart Decision Inc. is developing proprietary algorithms for the CBD marketplace that are set to remove the confusion from the consumer process, which should help in reducing returns, consumer dissatisfaction, and abandoned carts in the ecommerce process for CBD. ISWH is committed to finding and exploiting every available edge in establishing further traction as it gears up to sharply expand sales of its premium nano-infused CBD-based product line.

The Company is particularly excited about participation in the CBDsmartdecision.com algorithmic system because it is nearing the full public release of details related to a new broad-based strategic partnership, as announced in its release dated November 13, 2019, for the appointment of an exclusive manufacturing and marketing partner for the launch of five new CBD-based wellness products, including a comprehensive branding refresh for the Company’s P19 CBD-based products brand.

“As we begin to ramp up our expansion in the CBD space, we will be striving to place ISWH at the center of the action,” continued Mr. Williams. “The CBDsmartdecision.com solution will help to differentiate CBD brands. Our nano-infused products offer superior bioavailability for CBD content on a per-unit basis, suggesting that the P19 brand is exceptionally well suited to algorithmic product recommendation systems.”

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISWH has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Who can benefit from our Recommendation Algorithm?

Consumers – Obviously, the whole basis of our CBD Recommendation Algorithm, is to help consumers select the right CBD product(s) for their needs. Currently, as mentioned earlier, the CBD market is in its “wild-west” phase. Millions of consumers have heard about CBD. Millions of consumers would like to take CBD for their various ailments. However, so many consumers are holding back due to lack of knowledge and lack of what to buy. We believe that 99% of the population needs a pat on the shoulder (advice) when it comes to buying a new type of product. Frankly, most consumers need a push, regardless of what type of product they’re buying. The CBD recommendation algorithm will help provide consumers that added re-assurance they need to take the next step in purchasing CBD for their needs.

– Obviously, the whole basis of our CBD Recommendation Algorithm, is to help consumers select the right CBD product(s) for their needs. Currently, as mentioned earlier, the CBD market is in its “wild-west” phase. Millions of consumers have heard about CBD. Millions of consumers would like to take CBD for their various ailments. However, so many consumers are holding back due to lack of knowledge and lack of what to buy. We believe that 99% of the population needs a pat on the shoulder (advice) when it comes to buying a new type of product. Frankly, most consumers need a push, regardless of what type of product they’re buying. The CBD recommendation algorithm will help provide consumers that added re-assurance they need to take the next step in purchasing CBD for their needs. CBD Manufacturers – Most CBD manufacturers are selling direct to the consumer. Having a CBD Recommendation Algorithm Plugin on their sites, will help consumers stay on their sites and make a buying decision before navigating away to another confusing site.

– Most CBD manufacturers are selling direct to the consumer. Having a CBD Recommendation Algorithm Plugin on their sites, will help consumers stay on their sites and make a buying decision before navigating away to another confusing site. Medical Practices – Medical practices (especially orthopedic practices) are starting to carry and sell CBD products from their offices. While consumers might feel better purchasing CBD from a “medical practice” for obvious reasons, it doesn’t change the fact that doctor’s do not have the familiarity to recommend the right CBD product/dosages for their patients.

– Medical practices (especially orthopedic practices) are starting to carry and sell CBD products from their offices. While consumers might feel better purchasing CBD from a “medical practice” for obvious reasons, it doesn’t change the fact that doctor’s do not have the familiarity to recommend the right CBD product/dosages for their patients. Online Aggregator – Soon, there will be website(s) that act as a “Price Grabber” for the CBD industry. The group that we have spoken to will launch a site that will offer CBD products from approximately 50 CBD companies. The ability for the average consumer to visit their site and answer a handful of questions (CBD Recommendation Algorithm) to dial-in to a specific product or products that specifically suit the consumer’s need is a big deal to them!

– Soon, there will be website(s) that act as a “Price Grabber” for the CBD industry. The group that we have spoken to will launch a site that will offer CBD products from approximately 50 CBD companies. The ability for the average consumer to visit their site and answer a handful of questions (CBD Recommendation Algorithm) to dial-in to a specific product or products that specifically suit the consumer’s need is a big deal to them! Retailers that are selling and starting to sell CBD products (Walgreen’s, Kroger’s and mom & pop retailers & Headshops throughout the country.) Besides using our online plug-in that would specifically represent their Inventory/product offerings, they could also use the Plug-in with an in-store kiosk/tablet display where consumers could use our algorithm to make buying decisions on the spot.

Besides using our online plug-in that would specifically represent their Inventory/product offerings, they could also use the Plug-in with an in-store kiosk/tablet display where consumers could use our algorithm to make buying decisions on the spot. Dispensaries – Recreational & Medical

8 Medical Conditions that CBD can help treat:

Pain – CBD can help lower inflammation levels and pain perception. A study published in 2017 in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, suggests that CBD might be useful as a pain therapy in place of opioids.

– CBD can help lower inflammation levels and pain perception. A study published in 2017 in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, suggests that CBD might be useful as a pain therapy in place of opioids. Anxiety & Depression – CBD can help with PTSD, generalized anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and seasonal affective disorder.

– CBD can help with PTSD, generalized anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and seasonal affective disorder. Epilepsy – CBD can help reduce the number of seizures. (In fact, this is the one condition that the FDA has approved an oral CBD formulation for LGS (LennoxGastaut Syndrome) & Dravet Syndrome.

– CBD can help reduce the number of seizures. (In fact, this is the one condition that the FDA has approved an oral CBD formulation for LGS (LennoxGastaut Syndrome) & Dravet Syndrome. Symptoms related to cancer treatment – The focus on CBD for cancer treatment has been for its use in reducing nausea and vomiting that often accompanies chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Researchers at the American Cancer Society have also discovered that CBD may slow the growth of cancer cells.

– The focus on CBD for cancer treatment has been for its use in reducing nausea and vomiting that often accompanies chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Researchers at the American Cancer Society have also discovered that CBD may slow the growth of cancer cells. Acne and other skin issues – Researchers believe that topical CBD can be a potent antiacne agent, likely due to its anti- inflammatory properties. Studies have also found that CBD can be useful for reducing the itch and inflammation associated with eczema and psoriasis.

– Researchers believe that topical CBD can be a potent antiacne agent, likely due to its anti- inflammatory properties. Studies have also found that CBD can be useful for reducing the itch and inflammation associated with eczema and psoriasis. High Blood Pressure – Researchers in England have found that even a single dose of CBD can reduce resting blood pressure, which may ultimately reduce the risk of stroke. They concluded that the response may be due to CBD’s anxiety- reducing (anxiolytic) and pain-reducing (analgesic) effects.

– Researchers in England have found that even a single dose of CBD can reduce resting blood pressure, which may ultimately reduce the risk of stroke. They concluded that the response may be due to CBD’s anxiety- reducing (anxiolytic) and pain-reducing (analgesic) effects. Addiction – CBD has shown a lot of promise in fighting addiction to everything from opioids and cocaine to alcohol and tobacco.

– CBD has shown a lot of promise in fighting addiction to everything from opioids and cocaine to alcohol and tobacco. Diabetes – The American Journal of Pathology has suggested that CBD has lowered fasting insulin levels and measures of insulin resistance.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



Contact:

For Additional Investor Information:

International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc.

info@isbg.global



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.