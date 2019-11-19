Cogstate Expands Executive Team, Appointing Ken Billard as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- New Haven, CT, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The neuroscience technology company, Cogstate Ltd (ASX.CGS), announced today that Ken Billard has joined the company in the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Ken brings proven expertise in sales leadership and strategic partnering to Cogstate, where he will oversee the global sales organization to develop and execute strategies focused on expanding the adoption of Cogstate solutions in pharmaceutical clinical trials.

“Ken brings a 30-year track record leading high-performing commercial teams across eClinical, healthcare and technology businesses.We are eager to have Ken join the team as we continue to expand our solutions into new areas, grow our customer and partner relationships, and offer leading technologies to address the need for optimized brain health assessments in clinical trials and clinical care,” said Brad O’Connor, Cogstate CEO.

Prior to joining Cogstate, Ken served as Vice President of Business Development and Global Strategic Partnerships at CRF Health (now part of Signant Health), and has held various global leadership roles with invivodata, McKessonHBOC, and CB Technologies.

“Joining Cogstate is an incredible opportunity to help build a truly special business,” Billard said. “Cogstate is expanding access to technologies and solutions to ensure higher quality neuroscience assessments in clinical trials, a critical aspect of getting new CNS therapies to market. I am looking forward to helping lead the company in its next phase of growth and fulfilling our vision of improving quality of life through simplified brain health assessments.”

