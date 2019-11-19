Shaquille O’Neal Launches “In the Kitchen with Shaq” on ShopHQ®

The Hall of Famer and ShopHQ® Forge Partnership for Kitchen and Grill Products

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced a partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for Shaquille O’Neal and ShopHQ®, its flagship nationally distributed television retailing network. The agreement includes a nationally televised live program, “In the Kitchen with Shaq” as well as a product partnership for an innovative collection of kitchenware, cookware, and grill products.



“In the Kitchen with Shaq” is set to broadcast live, weekly one-hour program per year hosted by the legendary basketball Hall of Famer and will feature Shaq-approved kitchen, and cookware essentials. “In the Kitchen with Shaq” films in Atlanta, GA and is confirmed for thirty live broadcasts.

“I’m so excited to partner with ShopHQ® on ‘In the Kitchen with Shaq’,” said O’Neal. “Nothing brings people together like food and my new collection features top-of-the-line kitchen necessities that anyone can use to prep, cook and serve their favorite recipes. I can’t wait to unveil it on ShopHQ®.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Shaquille on the exciting launch of ‘In the Kitchen with Shaq’,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands. “Shaquille’s business acumen has no bounds, and we know that his fanbase will be excited not only to see Shaq on their television screens but also in their kitchens.”

“In the Kitchen with Shaq” is slated to launch on ShopHQ® in 2020.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and, soon, Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon-to-be-launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As a business mogul, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, and brand ambassador, O’Neal’s unique “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA, and will be premiering his life chronicling reality series, Shaq Life, in 2020.

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The debut of his Los Angeles restaurant, Shaquille’s, along with his Las Vegas eatery, Big Chicken, has further elevated Shaquille’s tycoon status he has positioned him as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is slated to open in Glendale, CA and will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Follow Shaquille O’Neal on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 5,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $10 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

Follow ABG on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media:

MyLinh Hong

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707

Michelle Ciciyasvili

Authentic Brands Group – Shaquille O’Neal

mciciyasvili@abg-nyc.com

(646) 380-5836



