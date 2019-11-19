RedTeam Software Expands Client Base with North Carolina-Based Inner-Tech, Inc.

Construction project management software provider grows with addition of commercial renovation and upfit projects company

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam , a collaboration platform for commercial contractors, today announces its technology is now used by North Carolina-based Inner-Tech, Inc., a company specializing in commercial renovation and upfit projects of office, retail and industrial/distribution spaces.



Inner-Tech has a reputation for achieving high-quality standards and providing excellent hands-on client service in Raleigh, North Carolina. Priding itself on timely completion of projects, Inner-Tech now leverages RedTeam’s project management platform to quickly and accurately build out unique and fast-paced projects in Raleigh.

“RedTeam’s software makes it simple for our teams in the office and in the field to better collaborate on projects. Communication and real-time updates to our projects are especially important as we work to meet the high expectations of our clients,” said Dennis Woolard, general manager and project manager at Inner-Tech. “Raleigh’s upfit market moves quickly, and RedTeam has already made a significant impact on our team’s ability to streamline our entire business.”

RedTeam is a collaboration platform for commercial contractors which helps with every aspect of a company, from managing business development and preconstruction, to job site management and project closeout. RedTeam provides real-time collaboration between internal teams, customers and vendors, enabling them to have instant access to all information they need for a successful project. Most importantly, RedTeam is made up of construction professionals who understand the day-to-day challenges contractors face because they have lived it firsthand.

“With our cloud-based collaboration solution, Inner-Tech’s team can easily update their projects wherever they are, without delay,” said Michael Wright, CEO of RedTeam. “We hope to do our part in streamlining the project management process and contributing to the Inner-Tech team’s continued success as they maintain their reputation for high-quality, fast-paced projects.”

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project - from business development and pre-construction to closeout. For more information on RedTeam, visit https://www.redteam.com .

About Inner-Tech, Inc.

Inner-Tech specializes in commercial renovation and upfit projects of office, retail and industrial/distribution spaces. With almost three decades of experience in the Raleigh, NC market, Inner-Tech has developed a reputation for achieving high quality standards and providing excellent, hands on client service. Inner-Tech prides itself on timely completion of projects and leverages the vast experience of the founder and employee's, thus allowing Inner-Tech to build out the unique and fast paced projects in the Raleigh upfit market. For more information about Inner-Tech, visit https://www.innertech-nc.com/ .

