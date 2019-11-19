Reno Sub-Systems IP Portfolio Bolstered by Simultaneous Award of Six New Patents

This gives the company the world’s largest solid-state RF matching network patent portfolio of 50 patents (granted and pending)

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reno Sub-Systems (Reno), a developer of high performance radio frequency (RF) matching networks for leading-edge nanoscale semiconductor manufacturing, announced that it has been awarded six new patents, supplementing its already extensive intellectual property. The company’s evolving portfolio, which supports its products, includes 26 patents, with another 24 applications pending. With this total, Reno now owns the largest RF solid-state matching network patent portfolio in the world.



The six newest patents awarded this month that helped Reno achieve this goal include:

10,431,424 RENO-041-US TUNING OUT PARASITIC CAPACITANCE OF AN RF SWITCH

10,431,428 RENO-029-US-CIP SYSTEM FOR PROVIDING VARIABLE CAPACITANCE

10,454,453 RENO-015-US RF IMPEDANCE MATCHING NETWORK

10,455,729 RENO-029-US ENCLOSURE COOLING SYSTEM

10,460,912 RENO-029-US-CIP-CON RF IMPEDANCE MATCHING CIRCUIT AND SYSTEMS AND METHODS INCORPORATING SAME

10,483,090 RENO-040-US RESTRICTED CAPACITOR SWITCHING

To be awarded these new patents, Reno had to successfully persuade the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of the uniqueness of these patented concepts. As part of the patent prosecution process, Reno then had to overcome multiple third-party submissions by competitors attempting to disqualify the patents.

Within this time, Reno prevailed in two inter partes review (IPR) petitions of one of its key patents. After reviewing extensive briefings from both parties and the competitor’s expert report, the Patent and Trial Appeal Board of the USPTO formally denied the petition for IPR, finding the argument against the Reno patent unpersuasive.

About Reno Sub-Systems

Reno Sub-Systems Inc. has developed new and disruptive technologies for the semiconductor and advanced microelectronic industries. Leveraging its patented technologies, Reno has demonstrated the highest performance radio frequency matching networks for leading-edge nanoscale manufacturing processes. Reno has generated strong customer demand based on on-tool performance data, which has allowed the company to transition from technology and product development to high volume adoption within two years. For more information, please visit https://renosubsystems.com.

Company Contact: Reno Sub-Systems Inc. John Voltz (215) 479-9269 jvoltz@renosubsystems.com Media: Kiterocket Paige Hoffman (701) 373-5093 phoffman@kiterocket.com



