Juno AI™ – a Portfolio of Downlights that Can Do It All – Promises to Simplify Smart Home Automation

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has launched the innovative Juno AI™ line of intelligent LED downlights, including the highly anticipated Juno AI with Alexa built-in and integrated JBL® speakers, which enable seamless smart home automation. The simple-to-install downlights easily connect with other compatible smart home devices and deliver voice-service capabilities from their inconspicuous position in the ceiling.

The patent-pending Juno AI downlight with Alexa built-in can order pizza, play music and playlists, and control other Juno AI downlighting in and around the home – including dimming the lights to set the mood and adjusting color temperature from warm to cool. Juno AI connects to any Alexa-enabled smart home devices­ – lawn sprinklers, vacuums, security cameras, ambient lighting and much more ­– through simple voice commands.

“What we have accomplished with Juno AI is both simple and innovative,” said Jeff Spencer, Acuity Brands Lighting Vice President and General Manager of Smart and Connected Devices. “This downlight allows consumers to control their entire smart home from one device, through an ecosystem that is located out of sight. Juno AI weaves smart home automation and voice-assistance into our everyday activities.”

Easy-to-Install, Easy-to-Use

Set up is easy. The 6” LED fixtures can be installed in virtually any retrofit or new construction application, making them ideal for both new builds and existing homes. DIY homeowners and electrical contractors can easily install and wire Juno AI products for immediate use and connectivity without the need for smart home specialists. Homeowners can program Juno AI products with their mobile device through the free Juno AI app.

In addition to the Juno AI Speaker Light with Alexa built-in, the new product line features the companion Juno AI Speaker Light and the Juno AI LED Downlight. All three product iterations provide controllable, high-quality LED lighting, and the Juno AI Speaker Light and Juno AI LED Downlight both work with Alexa whether using the Juno AI speaker light with Alexa built-in or a stand-alone Alexa device.

The Juno AI portfolio – the Juno AI Speaker Light with Alexa built in, the Juno AI Speaker Light and the Juno AI LED Downlight – are currently available nationwide through Amazon and Acuity Brands lighting agents, showrooms and electrical distributors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, A-Light™, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

