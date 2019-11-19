HTG Molecular Diagnostics Expands Analytics Capabilities with Release of New Software Update

HTG EdgeSeq Reveal software version 2.0.0 streamlines data analysis process and enhances user experience

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, yesterday announced the release of its HTG EdgeSeq Reveal data analysis software, version 2.0.0.



HTG EdgeSeq Reveal is a powerful software product that streamlines sample analysis using the HTG EdgeSeq platform. The new software contains enhanced functionality enabling rapid data analysis from the HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay and the newly released HTG EdgeSeq Autoimmune Panel. Together with the company’s other research use only (RUO) molecular profiling assays, we expect that customers using the new HTG EdgeSeq Reveal software product will be able to draw conclusions and generate charts from their data more quickly and seamlessly.

“With this new release, we have expanded the applications and utility of data analytics capabilities and have added new pathway assessment tools. Our innovative HTG EdgeSeq Reveal data analysis suite is a scalable, flexible data product that will expand with new RUO assays and applications to support HTG’s growing product portfolio,” said Michael Hrubiak, VP of Marketing and Software Solutions at HTG. “Thanks to our early adopters, we are quickly integrating features and capabilities that improve the ease of use for our products. HTG’s goal is to provide better tools for faster data analysis and improved visualization methods for our novel HTG EdgeSeq profiling assays.”

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the HTG EdgeSeq Reveal data analysis suite, including its features, scalability and future expansion with new RUO assays and applications and ability to support HTG’s growing product portfolio, and HTG’s expectation that customers using the new HTG EdgeSeq Reveal software product will be able to draw conclusions and generate charts from their data quickly and seamlessly. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the HTG EdgeSeq Reveal software will not provide the anticipated benefits to our customers; risks associated with our ability to successfully commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of third party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

