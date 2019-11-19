French Managed Services Provider Selects Cloudian Object Storage as Foundation for Sovereign Cloud Offering

AntemetA Finds Cloudian’s HyperStore Platform Superior to Other Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that AntemetA , a French managed services provider and reseller, has decided to build a new sovereign cloud offering on Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage platform. AntemetA will also resell HyperStore appliances to users that want to deploy an object storage solution in their own data centers. The company chose Cloudian over its existing object storage provider—which will now be swapped out—and another storage company that is one of the largest in the world.



Headquartered just outside of Paris, AntemetA assists customers in their digital transformation, offering infrastructure solutions such as storage, servers, virtualization and networks, a wide range of consulting, support and governance services, and cloud computing solutions called ARCANA. As it looked to expand its cloud offerings, the company wanted to ensure that it had the best object storage platform for meeting its growing needs. After conducting proof of concepts with Cloudian and another storage provider and then comparing capabilities with its incumbent object storage supplier, AntemetA selected HyperStore.

“To guarantee our customers a sovereign and trusted cloud for long-term data retention, we thoroughly evaluated Cloudian and concluded it was the best solution to fit our needs as a service provider, including scalable capacity, multi-tenancy and affordability,” said Josserand Moraillon, data management business line manager at AntemetA.

Specifically designed for cloud infrastructures, HyperStore offers a range of benefits, including:

Modular and limitless scalability, enabling users to start small and grow to an exabyte of storage capacity without interruption.

The industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility, ensuring seamless integration with the expanding ecosystem of S3-based applications.

Proven interoperability with technology partner solutions in data protection, big data and data management.

Integrated management tools such as billing and quality of service controls.

Multi-tenancy to provide users with secure, self-managed storage within a shared platform.

Geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers.

Support for SMB/NFS storage services.

Choice of configurations, including software-defined storage and pre-configured appliances.

Cost savings of up to 70% compared to traditional disk- and tape-based storage systems.

“We look forward to partnering with AntemetA to bring these benefits to more users and support AntemetA in achieving its business growth objectives,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

EMEA Media Contact

Will McCurdy

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

cloudian@rlyl.com

+44 (0) 20 7403 8878

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

cloudian@10fold.com

415-666-6066



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.