Infinera Announces Availability of New Hardened TSN Solution for 5G and Fiber Deep Applications

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today the availability of the Infinera EMXP-XH800, an X-haul-optimized packet optical switch purpose-built for Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). Part of Infinera’s XTM Series, the EMXP-XH800 is Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF)-compliant and builds on the company’s legacy of innovation, delivering ultra-low-power, low-latency, and high-density packet optical solutions designed to help network operators cost-effectively deploy challenging 5G and fiber deep applications.



The EMXP-XH800 enables mobile operators and wholesale providers to cost-effectively deliver Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI), eCPRI, and Ethernet-based X-haul transport services for 4G/5G with lower latency and industry-leading synchronization, including a broad range of Ethernet service and resiliency options. The EMXP-XH800 extends the benefits of the XTM Series’ widely deployed EMXP range for all Ethernet aggregation and backhaul applications, increasing switching capacity, improving the EMXP’s already impressive synchronization performance, and adding capabilities such as TSN to support current and new requirements as more networks evolve to 5G.

“In many regions, commercial 5G launches have begun, but the move from initial deployments to mass-market 5G is a significant step that has major ramifications for the transport network,” said Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Optical Networking & Transport at Heavy Reading. “As operators move to advanced 5G services, packet transport networks will be essential for lowering costs and boosting efficiencies. Heavy Reading research already shows strong operator interest in Time-Sensitive Networking for fronthaul. We expect this interest to increase in the coming years.”

The XTM Series with the EMXP-XH800 offers operators 800G of Ethernet aggregation, including 100G/200G coherent dense wavelength-division multiplexing optics, within a hardened street-cabinet-deployable device. With optimization for street cabinets, including right-to-left cooling and all-front access on the 1 rack unit ETSI 300-compliant hardened device, the EMXP-XH800 enables network operators to push high-capacity packet optical capabilities deep into access networks for any Ethernet-based backhaul application. Taking advantage of the XTM Series’ low power heritage, the EMXP-XH800 has proven to be significantly lower in power than many leading competitors’ solutions, using approximately 200 watts in the most demanding conditions and significantly less under normal operating conditions.

“Introducing the EMXP-XH800 is the natural evolution of Infinera’s packet optical portfolio, enhancing its existing solutions to better meet the needs of operators as networks advance to 5G,” said Glenn Laxdal, Senior Vice President, Disaggregated, Edge, and Access Solutions, Infinera. “The XTM Series is already successful in networks globally, and with the latest switching capabilities delivered on the EMXP-XH800, we are confident our solution will continue to help our customers launch new services, achieve their business needs, and remain ahead of their competition.”

The EMXP-XH800 will be showcased this week at MEF19 in Los Angeles, California. The device has been well received at earlier industry events throughout 2019, has tested positively in customer trials, and will be generally available in Q1 2020.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the technical, operational and financial benefits of Infinera’s EMXP-XH800 solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 28, 2019 as filed with the SEC on November 12, 2019, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.



