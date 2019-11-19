Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Joins News Video Series, The Light, to Discuss Company Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announced today news coverage in online news outlet, The Light , a news video series dedicated to covering the cannabis markets, industrial hemp, and important news regarding agriculture and sustainability. Hemp, Inc. is a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere.



The published interview features a conversation with Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. During the interview, Perlowin discusses his veteran rehabilitation initiative, Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona. He also provides background on his King of Hemp pre-rolls, the supply chain bottleneck, the expansion of Hemp, Inc.’s processing infrastructure, and how the Company is utilizing data to engineer the best drying and curing rooms.

“I’m trying to teach people how to grow hemp,” Perlowin states in the interview. “If we can manage to get 50 million acres of hemp planted, we will be sequestering enough carbon year round that we can save the planet Earth. It’s a do or die mission, that’s why I’m so passionate about it.”

During the interview, Perlowin also discussed the successes Hemp, Inc. has had with its A and B colas that will eventually end up in the King of Hemp pre-rolls; Hemp, Inc.’s involvement in entering the supply chain for hemp-bioplastics; and, how hemp will curb carbon emissions.

According to a June 2019 market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the industrial hemp market is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate of 34.0% during the forecast period.

“The conversation I had with The Light covered a breadth of the good work and initiatives our Company is involved with,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “I was able to sound-off on the issues we, as a Company, are passionate about. From saving the planet, to rehabilitating our veterans and ensuring that this nation’s hemp does not go to waste at the hands of ill-informed policy.”

To view the interview by The Light, click here .

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.