Global Commercial Vehicles Markets, 2018-2030: The Potential of Electric Drive Train Systems Technology Evolution

Electrification in Commercial Vehicles (CV) will increase globally with the framing of strict emission regulations. The growing electric CV market will open up opportunities for new technologies and components that drive the vehicle.

This study provides an overview of the key technology trends in the electric drive train component market and also provides the component market revenue forecast between 2018 and 2030. Several architectures and types of drive train components in electric CV are studied in brief.

This research predicts that the electric drive train market for CV will reach $44.72 billion in revenue in 2030 globally, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% between 2018 and 2030. This research study covers battery, motors, inverters, and wiring harness used in electric CVs.



China will clearly dominate, with approximately 64.8% share of the global market by 2030, driven mainly by aggressive incentive structures for electric vehicles, technology readiness, and the installation of recharging stations in large scale. Europe and North America are expected to be the next largest markets after China, with more number of product line-ups planned by native manufacturers.



Batteries will be the largest segment by value, with revenue crossing $40.82 billion by 2030. With the increasing demand for batteries, the price is expected to fall to below $100 per KWh by 2030 and the lower battery cost will make the trucks commercially viable for fleets. CVs will largely adopt the Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery chemistry due to high discharge capacities and optimal pricing.

Mostly, light-duty trucks follow central motor architecture and medium- and heavy-duty trucks follow the wheel hub architecture, that will adopt in-wheel architecture in the future. Permanent magnet motors will be widely used in small GVWR segments and induction motors will be preferred in large GVWR segments. Switched reluctance motors will gain popularity after 2025. The xEV motor market's revenue is estimated to be $2.46 billion in 2030, with China leading the market.



Power electronics is another large segment in the EV component market. Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors will be preferred over silicon semiconductors for improved performance and packaging benefits in designing inverters. The inverter market is estimated to grow to $1.32 billion in 2030 from $0.28 billion in 2018.

Single and multicore wire harness made from aluminium or copper alloys with high-end fluoro rubber insulation will be the key technologies to address high-voltage safety and durability at higher voltages. OEMs are looking for new wiring harness technologies that help in weight reduction. The author forecasts the wiring harness market to be $130 million in 2030.



Along with technology acquisition, intense competition is foreseen among component manufacturers to adopt technologies and gain market share. With the increasing potential, OEMs will soon start manufacturing the components in-house, rather than sourcing from Tier-1 manufacturers. With a growing demand for electric trucks and buses, the component industries in Europe and China are expanding their production goals and investment strategies, as the market value is expected to be more than $44.72 billion by 2030.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Evolution of Electrically Driven Commercial Mobility

Factors Driving Electrification

EV Technology Roadmap

Global Electric CV Market Forecast - Overview

Global Electric CV Drivetrain Component Market - Revenue Forecast

Key Joint Ventures in Battery and Fuel Cell - 2019

Electric Drive Train Component Supplier Analysis

C.A.S.E.ification - Conclusions and Implications

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

Definitions

Electric Motors in Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Partial List of Industry Participants

3. Market Environment and Dynamics

Key Factors Impacting Electrification

Legislative Factors Analysis

Economic Factors Analysis

Infrastructure Factors Analysis

Technological Factors Analysis

4. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

Electric CV - Unit Forecast Scenario Analysis

Global Electric CV Market Forecast - Overview

Electric CV Market Potential - 2030

Global Uptake of xEV in CV

Electric LDT Unit Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type

Electric MDT Unit Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type

Electric HDT Unit Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type

Electric Bus Unit Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type

5. Key Trend Impacting Battery Chemistries

Schematic Representation of Battery Placement in Electric CV

Future of Battery Chemistries

Lithium-Ion Batteries Look Promising

NMC Battery Chemistry Gains Popularity

Li-ion Battery Cost Breakdown

Li-ion Battery Cell Cost Breakdown by Chemistry

Battery Pack Cost Analysis

Battery Capacity and Revenue Forecast by Region

Battery Production Scenario - Regional Overview

Battery Production Capacity by Manufacturer

OEM - Battery Capacity Analysis

Vehicle Range and Battery Capacity

Battery Chemistry Analysis - Key OEMs

OEM - Supplier Mapping

6. Drive Line Architecture and Motors

Electric Motor Roadmap

Schematic Representation of Electric Driveline Configurations

Electric Driveline Architecture

Electric Driveline Architecture Benchmarking

Rare Earth Metals in Permanent Magnets

Induction Motor to Gain Popularity by 2025

Electric Motor Benchmarking

North America - Unit Motor Forecast by Segment

North America - Unit Forecast by Motor Type and Power Rating (kW)

Europe - Unit Motor Forecast by Segment

Europe - Unit Forecast by Motor Type and Power Rating (kW)

China - Unit Motor Forecast by Segment

China - Unit Forecast by Motor Type and Power Rating (kW)

India - Unit Motor Forecast by Segment

India - Unit Forecast by Motor Type and Power Rating (kW)

Global Electric CV Motor Revenue Forecast

Analysis of Motor Rating Broken Down by Power Range

Supplier-Motor Type Mapping - North America

Supplier-Motor Type Mapping - Europe

7. Power Electronics

Schematic Representation of Power Electronics Components

Power Electronics Roadmap

Future of Automotive Inverters

Inverter Capacity and Revenue Forecast by Region

Automotive Wire Harness Material Roadmap

Cable Construction for a High Voltage xEV Application

Current and Future Insulator Material in Wire Harness

Revenue Forecast by Region of Wire Harness Forecast

xEV Power Electronics - Supplier Mapping

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Electric Drive Train Component Future Outlook

Key Conclusion

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

10. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

