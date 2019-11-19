Premier Health Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer and New Advisory Board Member

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Ostrow, MD as Chief Medical Officer. Additionally, Mona Elesseily will be joining the newly formed advisory board as a Digital Marketing Strategist.



Dr. Ostrow brings a wealth of knowledge and operational experience within healthcare and in this role will help forge alliances to form a meaningful and operational liaison between Premier Health and local health authorities. Mona provides keen digital marketing strength and brings vast experience improving marketing campaigns across numerous major brands. In this role, her focus will be building a holistic online marketing strategy for the Company’s various product lines. As Premier Health sets out to expand the commercialization of its healthcare solutions and drive user growth for its patient portal & telemedicine app, the need for a range of industry experts is essential. Working closely with the leadership team, the new additions will support Premier Health in achieving its growth plans and increasing its market share of the healthcare technology landscape.

Dr. David Ostrow, MD

Dr. David Ostrow was President and CEO of Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, the provinces largest health authority, from 2009 until his retirement in 2014. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada and currently is a Professor of Medicine at the University of British Columbia. He was the founding Medical Director of the BC Transplant Society/Vancouver General Hospital’s Lung Transplant Program and was active in the founding of the Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic. His other roles Vice-President, Clinical Services at Vancouver General Hospital, Chief Information Officer at Vancouver Coastal Health Authority (VCH), Vice-President, Medical and Clinical Innovation for VCH and interim CEO at Fraser Health. Dr. Ostrow is active in medical education having retired in 2016 from a practice in Pulmonary Diseases at the Vancouver General Hospital’s Lung Centre. He is the author or co-author of over 90 publications, abstracts or presentations and continues to consult on matters of health policy and economics, technology and genomics.

Mona Elesseily

Mona Elesseily is the Vice President of Online Marketing Strategy at Page Zero Media where she focuses on online marketing strategy, direct marketing and customer acquisition. In her career, she’s significantly improved online marketing performance for brands such as Capital One, Sony USA, The Jimmy Pattison Group and Princess Auto to name a few. She’s a well received speaker and has spoken on online marketing at over 100 conferences in Canada, the United States and internationally. Mona has written two books and also writes for publications like the Huffington Post, IMedia and the American Marketing Association. Her industry knowledge is regularly sought after by the business community, including Wall Street analysts; and she is frequently quoted in respected publications.

“The new additions to our executive team are a tremendous asset for our Company,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “I am excited to welcome Dr. Ostrow and Ms. Elesseily to our team. Both individuals have made considerable contributions in their respective industries. As our Company’s portfolio of products continues to evolve, the range of industry expertise and knowledge that our advisors will bring is invaluable."

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

