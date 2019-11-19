Orchestra BioMed™ to Present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech and Diagnostics Forum and the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW HOPE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed, Inc. (“Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical innovation company providing high-impact solutions for large unmet needs in procedure-based medicine, today announced David P. Hochman, chairman, CEO and founder, will present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech and Diagnostics Forum on November 21, 2019 and the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on December 4, 2019.



Additional conference details can be found below:

Canaccord Genuity MedTech and Diagnostics Forum

Date: November 21, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM ET

31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Date: December 4, 2019

Time: 2:10 PM ET

About Orchestra BioMedTM

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company providing high-impact solutions for large unmet needs in procedure-based medicine. The Company partners with established market leaders to drive global commercialization of its products, establishing multiple long-term potential revenue streams and supporting further product development. Its current product pipeline was organically developed and features Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB) for the treatment of artery disease, the leading cause of death worldwide, and BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy™ (CNT™) for the treatment of hypertension, the leading contributing risk factor for death worldwide. The Company has a global strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation, one of the world’s largest medical device companies, for the development and commercialization of Virtue SEB. Orchestra BioMed’s business model optimizes capital efficiency and cash flow by developing therapies with a high probability of success that fulfill a specific need, fit within current clinical workflow and deliver health-economic value. Orchestra BioMed is led by a multi-disciplinary team with a long track record of successful product development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial and other performance or anticipated plans and are identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “propose” and “continue” or negative variants of such terms. These and similar forward-looking statements discuss the Company’s future expectations and plans. The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are only estimates of future performance. Actual performance or events may not meet such expectations or estimates and may, in fact, differ materially.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements made herein are reasonable, the Company cannot and does not guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, the Company does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking statements in the future. The Company does not plan and, subject to applicable law, undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein after the date hereof in order to conform such statements to actual results.

Investor Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Public Relations

646-876-4783

GGasaatura@lifescipublicrelations.com



