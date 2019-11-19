Respiratory Diagnostics: World Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global respiratory diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2024.



The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing number of smokers and consumption of alcohol, coupled with sedentary lifestyle habits and stressful routines, have resulted in rising incidences of COPD and other severe respiratory conditions, such as lung cancer.



Furthermore, various technological innovations in respiratory diagnostic testing, including the utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the diagnosis of COPD and outpatient management, are creating a positive impact on the market growth.



Also, an increase in the demand for respiratory diagnostics devices in various privately-owned hospitals and healthcare centers and efforts by both government and non-governmental organizations (NGO) to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all are driving the market for respiratory diagnostics.



Other factors contributing to the market growth include enhanced research and development (R&D), rising geriatric population, rapid urbanization and increasing industrial establishments, and growing pollution levels across the globe.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Becton Dickinson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere Inc., Seegene Inc., 3M, Bio-Rad Laboratories, SDI Diagnostics, COSMED, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global respiratory diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the products and service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

What is the structure of the global respiratory diagnostics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global respiratory diagnostics industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product and Service Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Test Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Disease

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product and Service Type

6.1 Instruments and Services

6.2 Assays and Reagents

6.3 Services and Software



7 Market Breakup by Test Type

7.1 Mechanical Tests

7.2 Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) Diagnostic Tests

7.3 Imaging Tests

7.4 Traditional Diagnostic Tests

7.5 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Disease

8.1 Tuberculosis

8.2 Asthma

8.3 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

8.4 Lung Cancer

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Clinics

9.3 Reference and Clinical Laboratories

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Philips Healthcare

14.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.3 Biomrieux

14.3.4 Becton Dickinson

14.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.6 Alere Inc.

14.3.7 Seegene Inc.

14.3.8 3M

14.3.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

14.3.10 SDI Diagnostics

14.3.11 COSMED



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hld02a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.