Global Pyridine Market Outlook 2019-2024 | by Product Type, Synthesis, End-use Industry, Application & Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyridine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pyridine market reached a value of US$ 554.4 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 786.4 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
The thriving pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pyridine derivatives such as beta picoline are used to manufacture vitamin B3 and B6, which help to improve digestion, maintain cholesterol levels, cure skin diseases and reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems.
Furthermore, the growing production of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides have led to the increased utilization of pyridine as a raw material. Pyridine is also widely used as a solvent to produce medicines, chemicals and adhesives. Its derivatives are used as a denaturant for manufacturing antifreeze mixtures that are extensively used in cars, trucks and other automobiles.
Moreover, rising industrialization along with expanding manufacturing and food & beverage industries, which use pyridine as a low-volume additive for flavoring products, is also projected to drive the market further.
Other factors contributing to the market growth include increased focus on research and development (R&D) activities to develop pyridine with reduced toxicity.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Vertellus, Red Sun Group, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lonza, Resonance Specialties, DowDuPont, Shandong Luba Chemical, Koei Chemical Company, Seidler Chemical Company, Weifang Sunwin Chemicals Company, Novasyn Organics, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Company, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global pyridine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global pyridine industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the synthesis type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pyridine industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pyridine industry?
- What is the structure of the global pyridine industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global pyridine industry?
- What are the profit margins in the pyridine industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pyridine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Synthesis
5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Pyridine N-Oxide
6.2 Alpha Picoline
6.3 Gamma Picoline
6.4 Beta Picoline
6.5 2-Methyl-5-Ethylpyridine (MEP)
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Synthesis
7.1 Chemically Synthesized Pyridine
7.2 Coal Tar Extracted Pyridine
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Agrochemicals
8.2 Pharmaceuticals
8.3 Chemicals
8.4 Food
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Solvent
9.2 Pesticides
9.3 Rubber
9.4 Medicines
9.5 Paints and Dyes
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 Trade Data
11.1 Import Breakup by Country
11.2 Export Breakup by Country
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Vertellus
16.3.2 Red Sun Group
16.3.3 Jubilant Life Sciences
16.3.4 Lonza
16.3.5 Resonance Specialties
16.3.6 DowDuPont
16.3.7 Shandong Luba Chemical
16.3.8 Koei Chemical Company
16.3.9 Seidler Chemical Company
16.3.10 Weifang Sunwin Chemicals Company
16.3.11 Novasyn Organics
16.3.12 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Company
