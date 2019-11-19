Global Bakery Ingredients Market Projected to Reach $17.8 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bakery ingredients market was worth US$ 13.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 17.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.



The increasing demand for convenience food products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the hectic schedules and changing dietary habits, there has been a rise in the consumption of bakery products across the globe. Furthermore, rising nutritional awareness among consumers and the availability of organic ingredients have further favored the market growth.



Fueled by the thriving tourism and hospitality industry, there is a growing product demand for bakery ingredients from various fast food restaurants, bakeries and hotels. Also, the rising trend of social gatherings, corporate parties and related special and festive occasions has led to an increased demand for cakes and pastries.



Other factors, including the use of attractive packaging and various product innovations, such as the development of emulsifiers that offer high-fat stability, water and oil holding capacity and longer shelf-life, are also contributing to the market growth.



Report Coverage



Market Breakup by Product Type



Emulsifiers

Leavening Agents

Enzymes

Baking Powder & Mixes

Oils, Fats, and Shortenings

Colors & Flavors

Starch

Others

Amongst these, baking powder and mixes are the most widely used ingredients.



Market Breakup by Application



Breads

Cookies & Biscuits

Rolls & Pies

Cakes & Pastries

Others

Currently, most of the ingredients are used for producing bread.



Market Breakup by End-use Sector



Industrial

Foodservice

Retail

Market Breakup by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On a regional basis, Europe represents the largest market for bakery ingredients as baked goods are considered staple food in the region. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the demand for wholegrain, additive-free, gluten-free and ancient grain products, which has enabled manufacturers to use different ingredients in the production process. Other major regions include North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group, Sdzucker, AAK AB, Associated British Foods, Lesaffre, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion, IFFCO Ingredients Solution, Taura Natural Ingredients, Dawn Foods, Muntons, British Bakels, Lallemand, Novozymes, Taura Natural Ingredients, Puratos Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global bakery ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global bakery ingredients industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bakery ingredients industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bakery ingredients industry?

What is the structure of the global bakery ingredients industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bakery ingredients industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bakery Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Emulsifiers

6.2 Leavening Agents

6.3 Enzymes

6.4 Baking Powder & Mixes

6.5 Oils, Fats, and Shortenings

6.6 Colors & Flavors

6.7 Starch

6.8 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Breads

7.2 Cookies & Biscuits

7.3 Rolls & Pies

7.4 Cakes & Pastries

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

8.1 Industrial

8.2 Foodservice

8.3 Retail



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Cargill

14.3.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14.3.3 Kerry Group

14.3.4 Sdzucker

14.3.5 AAK AB

14.3.6 Associated British Foods

14.3.7 Lesaffre

14.3.8 Tate & Lyle

14.3.9 Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.3.10 Ingredion Incorporated

14.3.11 Corbion

14.3.12 IFFCO Ingredients Solution

14.3.13 Taura Natural Ingredients

14.3.14 Dawn Foods

14.3.15 Muntons

14.3.16 British Bakels

14.3.17 Lallemand

14.3.18 Novozymes

14.3.19 Taura Natural Ingredients

14.3.20 Puratos Group



