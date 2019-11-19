CN announces departure of Michael Foster as executive vice-president and chief information and technology officer

Rob Reilly, CN’s executive vice-president and chief operating officer to assume interim responsibility for Information and Technology function

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR)(NYSE: CNI) announced that Michael Foster, executive vice-president and chief information and technology officer is leaving the company on November 29, 2019. Michael is leaving for personal reasons, moving back to the United States, to be close to where his family is located and to pursue other career opportunities.



CN has announced that Rob Reilly, executive vice-president and chief operating officer, will assume interim responsibility for the company’s Information and Technology function, while the company carries out a global search for a chief information and technology officer.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and CN, I would like to thank Michael for his contribution and dedication over the last two years at CN. He has been responsible for leading CN’s digital transformation and important technological advances such as Positive Train Control, and other key innovation initiatives that are now well advanced. Michael leaves a strong team in place,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN.

Rob gained extensive leadership and innovation experience in rail operations and field application of rail technologies at another Class I railway, making him the right executive to lead the company’s information and technology group during this transition. He will continue to deliver on operational excellence and the implementation of advanced information technologies as a driver for safety, customer and shareholder value and the company’s strategy to enhance its scheduled railroading model.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .

Contacts : Media Investment Community Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.