Nlyte Becomes First DCIM Provider to Provide Integration to Salesforce.com Solution

New Connector Enables Colocation Organizations to Tightly Integrate Sales Process with Existing Inventory and Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nlyte Software , the leading Infrastructure Performance Management software company, today announced the availability of its Nlyte Salesforce.com Connector. The new module enables seamless integration between Salesforce.com and the Nlyte solution enabling an expedited and more accurate sales process for colocation organizations.



The ability to instantly know the inventory and services currently available to sell, across distributed locations, is essential for colocation sales teams to perform their jobs effectively. Using the Nlyte Salesforce.com Connector in conjunction with Nlyte’s DCIM solution, colocation sales teams can quickly check and reserve open rack space directly from their familiar Salesforce.com system. Having a sales process that is fully integrated with the real-time inventory of resources found within the Nlyte solution helps sales teams provide faster and more effective service to their end customers.

“As colocation organizations expand the value they provide to their end customers, many of them are deploying Nlyte to streamline processes and provide greater resource accuracy,” said Rob Neave, CTO, and Cofounder for Nlyte. “Our new Nlyte Salesforce.com Connector now offers a seamless way for colocation sales teams to view critical facility data maintained within Nlyte, and leverage it as available inventory to sell.”

About Nlyte Software

Since 2004, Nlyte has been committed to helping organizations optimize the management of their IT infrastructure. Nlyte automates the discovery, workflow management, and reporting across the entire technology stack, physical, virtual, and edge, including software and IoT devices. Nlyte reduces costs and risk while improving efficiency and transparency for the entire organization.

Some of the world’s most sophisticated IT organizations use Nlyte’s comprehensive out-of-the-box software solutions. Nlyte’s commitment to optimizing asset management, making it easier for people to do their job more efficiently and improve agility across the global organization, continues to develop a loyal following represented by a 98% retention of customers. For more information, visit www.nlyte.com or follow @nlyte on Twitter.

