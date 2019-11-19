Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Addition of P3 Health As New Authorized PoNS Treatment™ Clinic in Toronto, Canada

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today reported that a new location has been authorized to become a PoNS Treatment™ Center in Canada bringing broader regional access to its innovative PoNS Treatment in the Toronto area. P3 Health is a leading healthcare facility located in downtown Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market area at 145 Front Street East Suite G2 Toronto, Ontario Canada M5A 1E3.



“The PoNS™ gives us an opportunity to manage a vital area of neurorehabilitation with more precision than ever before. We’re extremely excited to integrate it into our clinic,” said Elliot Jacobson, MD CCFP (EM) ABIHM.

Since the opening of the first certified clinic, Neurotherapy Montreal, in December 2018, the Company has made it a priority to make the PoNS accessible to Canadians from coast-to-coast. P3 Health is joining the existing list of neurological rehabilitation clinics in Canada: Surrey Neuroplastic Center in Surrey BC; Advantage 4 Athletes Training Center and Therapy Clinic in Markham, Ontario; Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Calgary, Alberta; and Apollo South Physical Therapy Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

“We are hyper-focused on our Canadian commercial launch and we are pleased that the strategy to accelerate expansion plans has driven the further development of the network of authorized clinics,” said Philippe Deschamps, Helius CEO. “Patients who have had a mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury are often not able to travel long distances and now, with a presence in Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto, Markham, Calgary and Ottawa — over 50% of Canadians will have direct local access to PoNS Treatment,” continued Deschamps. To contact the authorized clinic nearest you, directly, please visit www.ponstreatment.ca.

With this expansion, Helius is fulfilling its commitment to create a nationwide network of leading neurorehabilitation clinics which are authorized to bring the innovative PoNS Treatment closer to home for those with mild-to-moderate traumatic brain Injuries.

About P3 Health

P3 Health is a leading healthcare facility located in downtown Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market area, founded by Dr. Timothy Cook, Internal Medicine and Functional Medicine specialist. Dr. Cook’s unique perspective of the healthcare landscape, both locally and abroad, led him to bring together the country’s best, brightest and most progressive, functionally trained and integrative medical team. Utilizing each practitioner’s diverse range of discipline and bringing together their decades of experience, has led to a state-of-the-art facility that truly embodies personalized, preventive and participatory healthcare. Using cutting-edge technology, unique lab testing, integrative services and customized protocols that delve beyond conventional care, P3 Health is where true functional and western medicine merge. P3 Health ‘s primary focus is not only on managing chronic illness, but on lifestyle optimization, age management, disease prevention and health promotion.

P3 Health offers non-invasive neuro-rehabilitation based on one simple principle: the brain is capable of learning and changing throughout a person’s entire life. This change is made possible through engagement of a phenomenon known as “neuroplasticity” – a term that describes the flexibility and adaptability of the brain and its metabolic environment.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an authorized class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

