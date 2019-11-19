Hillstream BioPharma Announces Kwok-Kin Wong, MD, PhD as New Member to Scientific Advisory Board

Expertise in Small Cell Lung Cancer Supports Key Pipeline Drug - HSB: 1216

/EIN News/ -- CHESTER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (“Hillstream”) today announced the addition of clinician-scientist Kwok-Kin Wong, MD, PhD to Hillstream’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Wong brings a wealth of experience from being a professor of oncology to conducting leading-edge research in lung cancer. Dr. Wong is the Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology at The Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Medical Center. During his distinguished career, Dr. Wong served in various investigative and leadership roles at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Wong’s work has been published in over 250 scientific publications, and his world-renowned research has provided new insight into genetic and environmental causes of lung cancer, enabling novel lung cancer therapies. Throughout his career, Dr. Wong has received numerous honors and accolades including: the Howard Hughes Physician Scientist Fellowship, the Dunkin Donuts Rising Star Research Grant Award, the AACR Team Science Award, and the Anne Murnick Cogan and David H. Cogan Professor of Oncology. Currently, Dr. Wong continues his investigative pursuits, in to developing novel therapeutic strategies for small cell and non-small cell lung cancer. Dr. Wong received both his PhD and MD from Columbia University, completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, and was a fellow at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Randy Milby, CEO of Hillstream said: “Dr. Wong is a great addition to our Scientific Advisory team as we progress with our product pipeline – specifically HSB:1216. Dr. Wong’s extensive experience in small cell lung cancer will be an excellent and timely addition to the superb group of top-class scientists on our Scientific Advisory Board as we advance Hillstream’s product pipeline. In addition, Dr. Wong’s relationships with leading medical institutions will benefit Hillstream as our company expands our research presence. We look forward to working more closely with Dr. Wong.”

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (“Hillstream”) is a development-stage company advancing improved therapies for patients with cancer via a unique nanoparticle delivery platform. Hillstream's competitive advantage is to enhance the safety and efficacy of oncology therapies by encapsulating them in its proprietary polymeric injectable suspension comprised of FDA-recognized inactive ingredients. Encapsulation ensures delivery within the tumor cells and prevents free drug levels in circulation that can cause toxicity. The slow and sustained release of the therapy may also reduce the frequency of dosing while maintaining its efficacy. The novel formulation allows Hillstream to build a strong patent estate and seek both FDA Orphan Drug Designation and more rapid FDA review in specific indications. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the development of drug candidates, our operations and business strategy, our expected financial results, and corporate updates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the success, timing and cost of our drug development program and our ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, as well as the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

