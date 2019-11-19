Apple Device Buyback Company Second Life Mac Adds Brigette Turay and Craig Melissare to Team

/EIN News/ -- SKOKIE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac , the most experienced Apple device buyback company that offers the highest guaranteed payout, announced the addition of two senior executives to its growing organization. Brigette Turay was named vice president, human resources, and Craig Melissare was appointed director of procurement for the west region. Click to Tweet .



Second Life Mac buys pre-owned Apple devices from schools and enterprises, allowing these organizations to recoup the remaining value in these devices and use the funds for future technology purchases.

As vice president, human resources, Brigette Turay will be a member of the Second Life Mac leadership team and will focus on organizational planning and design, performance management, workforce analysis, benefits/compensation planning, employee relations and compliance management. Prior to joining Second Life Mac, Turay was global HR business partner for an industrial company in Chicago. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international business management from Richmond University in London. She also completed graduate studies in international business & economics and international marketing at Harvard University, and received an executive certificate in business administration from the Mendoza School of Business at University of Notre Dame. She is a member of SHRM, is an active volunteer, and resides in Crown Point, Ind.

“I’m so glad to be part of a growing organization with strong core values,” said Turay. “I really admire the way our founder Scott Pauga is focused on transparency and honesty.”

As director of procurement for the west coast, Craig Melissare will be responsible for meeting with enterprises and schools to provide advice and buyback assistance for their used Apple devices. Prior to joining Second Life Mac, Melissare was an account executive with Apple, Inc. for five years. At Apple, Melissare was successful in driving several 1:1 iPad and Mac initiatives at schools, and was recognized at Apple for his skill in cross functional collaboration to meet the technology needs of schools. Prior to Apple, Melissare held sales management positions with companies including Verizon Wireless, XO Communications and Cellular One. He earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University-East Bay and resides in Brentwood, Calif.

“I’m eager to be part of the Second Life Mac procurement team because I can help schools and businesses benefit from the best technology at the lowest total cost of ownership,” said Melissare. “It’s exciting to join a team with the most Apple experience in the industry.”

Second Life Mac procurement experts have more than 65 years of combined experience at Apple and have handled more than $1 billion in Apple transactions.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac partners with schools and enterprises to create sustainable technology budgets by purchasing their pre-owned Apple devices. The income organizations receive for their aging devices can be used to invest in new technology.



Devices are evaluated, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

For information contact: Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300 lmuskin@teamclarus.com Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411 mconklin@teamclarus.com



