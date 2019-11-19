XPO Logistics Expands Use of Intelligent Robotics in the UK Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), the largest outsourced e-commerce fulfillment provider in Europe, has increased its use of intelligent robotics in the UK in anticipation of holiday retail volumes. The robots work alongside XPO’s employees to help manage inventory for distribution during the seasonal peak. The automation is manufactured by 6 River Systems, Inc., part of leading global commerce company Shopify and one of XPO’s key robotics partners in the US.



The autonomous, mobile robots collaborate with employees and adapt quickly to changes in fulfillment. The robots guide employees to the correct inventory area, validate the items picked and transport them to designated packing stations. The technology uses machine learning to double productivity rates on average and improve accuracy by as much as 40%. Safety is enhanced by reducing repetitive employee movements and time spent walking.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Our successful collaboration with 6 River Systems in the US has led to a seamless roll-out of the robots at our UK sites. Based on our pilots with retail apparel, the system handles peaks in consumer demand with near-perfect accuracy by complementing the work performed by our employees. The synergies are ideal for retail and e-commerce fulfillment this holiday season.”

“Our collaborative fulfillment robots are a strong fit with XPO’s high-volume warehouse environments,” said Jerome Dubois, co-founder and co-CEO of 6 River Systems. “This partnership has already delivered significant benefits for XPO customers.”

XPO invests approximately $550 million annually in innovation, with a global technology organization of 1,800 professionals focused on applying cutting-edge thinking to commercial practices.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,531 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

