Analysis on the World's Facility Management (FM) Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Emergence of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) is Driving the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facility management market size reached a value of US$ 39.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global facility management market is projected to reach a value of US$ 74.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.



The emerging trend of digitalization, along with the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based software, currently represent the key factors driving the growth of the market. The utilization of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing and augmented reality (AR) for managing a building, have enabled managers to reduce their dependency on human resources and improve their operational efficiencies.



Furthermore, the emergence of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. IFM enhances productivity by simplifying repetitive operations and combining all office-related functions under a single management team. FM services are also utilized to conveniently manage home-based, on-the-go, after-hours and employees, as well as the outsourced services, while ensuring the availability of all necessary tools required for maximum productivity.



Apart from this, these solutions are used to create a safe working environment, reduce energy costs and asset tracking. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting infrastructural automation, coupled with the increasing adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment model, is projected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being IBM, Oracle, Trimble, CA Technologies, SAP, Archibus, Accruent, Maintenance Connection, MCS Solutions, Planon, Ioffice, Jadetrack, Metricstream, Emaint, Facilities Management Express, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global facility management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global facility management industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global facility management industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global facility management industry?

What is the structure of the global facility management industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global facility management industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Facility Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Solution

5.4 Market Breakup by Service

5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Organization Size

5.7 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Integrated Workplace Management System

6.2 Facility Operations and Security Management

6.3 Building Information Modeling

6.4 Facility Property Management

6.5 Facility Environment Management



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Deployment and Integration

7.2 Auditing and Quality Assessment

7.3 Support and Maintenance

7.4 Consulting

7.5 Service Level Agreement Management



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 On-Premises

8.2 Cloud



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

9.1 Small and Medium Size Enterprises

9.2 Large Enterprises



10 Market Breakup by Vertical

10.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2 IT and Telecom

10.3 Government and Public Administration

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Education

10.6 Retail

10.7 Energy and Utilities

10.8 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 IBM

15.3.2 Oracle

15.3.3 Trimble

15.3.4 CA Technologies

15.3.5 SAP

15.3.6 Archibus

15.3.7 Accruent

15.3.8 Maintenance Connection

15.3.9 MCS Solutions

15.3.10 Planon

15.3.11 Ioffice

15.3.12 Jadetrack

15.3.13 Metricstream

15.3.14 Emaint

15.3.15 Facilities Management Express



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fyasx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.