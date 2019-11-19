Global Wetsuit Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR of ~4% During 2019-2024 - Recent Trends, Key Market Drivers & Challenges
The global wetsuit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
Increasing participation in water-based sports activities and development of inland surfing grounds are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of novel technologies in the creation of artificial waves and wave parks are further enhancing product demand.
Manufacturers are extensively focusing on creating eco-friendly wetsuits using materials such as natural rubber and water-based glue as a substitute to neoprene. Additionally, green wetsuits are also being manufactured using recycled plastics, water bottles and fishing nets, which are gaining immense popularity amongst the consumers.
Various product innovations such as the introduction of shark repellant wetsuits that consist of Shark Attack Mitigation System (SAMS) have significantly impacted the market growth. It camouflages the diver using disruptive coloration and portrays him/her as a potential threat to the carnivore.
Moreover, the implementation of favorable policies to promote health management through surfing and diving activities along with rising disposable incomes, is expected to impact the market positively in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being O'Neill, Billabong, Rip Curl, Body Glove, Quiksilver, Helly Hansen, Boz Wetsuits, Arena Italia SPA, Hurley, Patagonia, Hyperflex Wetsuits, Speedo, GUL, Typhoon, Isurus, etc.
