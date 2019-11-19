Global Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Intelligence Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vehicle Intelligence Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.3%.
Road/lane tracking system, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.2 Billion by the year 2025, Road/lane tracking system will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$699.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Road/lane tracking system will reach a market size of US$884.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Aptiv PLC (United Kingdom)
- Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- Magna International, Inc. (Canada)
- Mobileye NV (Israel)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Valeo SA (France)
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Vehicle Intelligence Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Adaptive cruise control system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Blind spot detection system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Park assist system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Traffic jam assist system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Drowsiness monitoring/alertness sensing system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Adaptive cruise control system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Blind spot detection system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Park assist system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Traffic jam assist system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Drowsiness monitoring/alertness sensing system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Adaptive cruise control system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Blind spot detection system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Park assist system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Traffic jam assist system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Drowsiness monitoring/alertness sensing system (Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qz2lq3
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.