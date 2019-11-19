Domino Data Lab Launches Fully Kubernetes-Native Data Science Platform To Empower IT and Enable Multi-Cloud Data Science

Company’s investment in Kubernetes offers enterprises a truly future-proof infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the industry-leading open data science platform, today announced its Kubernetes-native compute grid, supporting elastic scaling for data science workloads in all major cloud platforms and on premises. With its strategic adoption of Kubernetes, Domino now enables forward-looking IT organizations to streamline and enhance their data science infrastructure with scalable multi-cloud support on top of the industry-leading orchestrator.



"At Domino, we are committed to empowering data science teams while giving IT leaders a leading-edge platform to realize their vision for modern enterprise infrastructure,” said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino. “We are proud to offer the most advanced data science platform on Kubernetes, giving data scientists and IT the agility model-driven businesses need.”

Domino’s new compute grid provides three main benefits to IT organizations that are supporting data science teams:



Enable multi-cloud data science: Kubernetes supports Domino’s multi-cloud strategy, allowing Domino to run natively in any cloud or on-premise environment with the full benefits of elastic scaling of heterogeneous data science workloads;





Kubernetes supports Domino’s multi-cloud strategy, allowing Domino to run natively in any cloud or on-premise environment with the full benefits of elastic scaling of heterogeneous data science workloads; Reduced cost of data science workloads: By scaling workloads elastically and packing them smartly across underlying hardware resources, Domino runs data science workloads more efficiently, reducing compute costs; and





By scaling workloads elastically and packing them smartly across underlying hardware resources, Domino runs data science workloads more efficiently, reducing compute costs; and Operational efficiency: Domino can now install into a company’s existing kubernetes cluster, reducing management surface area and simplifying administration by integration with existing devops stack.

"Our customers want a centralized platform that supports their entire data science lifecycle,” said Jim Franklin, director of AI, Data Analytics and Business Applications Product Management at Dell Technologies. “Working with Domino Data Lab, we’ve announced a validated design in our Ready Solutions for AI portfolio using Domino's new Kubernetes-based compute grid on top of Dell infrastructure to serve customers’ unique data science needs."

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab provides an open data science platform to help companies run their business on models. Model-driven companies like Allstate, Dell, and Bayer use Domino to accelerate breakthrough research, increase collaboration, and rapidly deliver high-impact models. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue, Bloomberg Beta, and Zetta Venture Partners. To learn more, visit dominodatalab.com .

Media Contact: Corbie Kiernan, Director of Communications E: press@dominodatalab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.