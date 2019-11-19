Christmas Gift Ideas for Him

Are you struggling to find a Christmas gift for your male associate? We've got the gifts for you.

Are your gift ideas shot down by friends and family and now you have no idea what to get him?

Do you only have a small amount of money that you can spend on Christmas gift's. but want to get them something they'll use.

Forget the typical gift cards or the Christmas jumpers that they'll never wear or use, why not get something that they will use like our selection of men's grooming gifts.



Our first selection of Christmas presents are all under £30, so you don't have to reach the boat out too much to give a man in your life a special gift from you.

- Dr Jackson Duet £14.95

- Men Rock Bear Kit £19.95

- Stop the Water Soap and Shower Gel Kit £25.50

- Bluebeard's Revenge Brush and Stand Gift Set £20.00

Our next selection of products is a favourite among so many people.

Stockings.

How can you not love waking up in the morning and being given a stocking, it's reminiscent of childhood.

However now your older it's your job to do the filling, so here's our selection of stocking fillers (or secret santa for work) and our classic favourites.

- Stop the water Travel kit £29.95

- Dr Dittmar Folding Comb £8.50

- Elemental Three step facial kit £49.50

Our popular products are the shaving products, we know how so many men love shaving products and the amount of choices can sometimes be hard for those who don't shave and even if you do shave you may buy different types of shaving products. Here is our selection of shaving sets that we believe to be the best to give to the perfect man.

- Muhle Shave care set £29.00

- Edwin Jagger Shaving set £90.00

- Hawkins and Brimble Grooming Set £59.95

Of course these don't have to be used for just Christmas, you can use these as birthday gifts, or father's day presents, as well as other celebratory events.

We have a big selection of Christmas products under £30 that are perfect for those who don't want to spend too much.

Whether you want products for a family member, friend or yourself you can find what you need here, or alternatively you can find our sister website with their selection of products.

Shop Calissa's Christmas beauty gift selection.

Calissa is an online retailer just like The Modern Man but instead it focuses on women's beauty.



