This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the US lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019?2024

The US lawn mower market is anticipated to reach revenues of approximately $13 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit volumes produced during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Lawn Mower Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019?2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758030/?utm_source=GNW





Information offered in the US lawn mower report include:

o Overview and dynamics of the landscaping industry

o Market dynamics – growth trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints

o Garden equipment market overview – Market size and forecast | 2018?2024

o US lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016?2017

o Market segmentation ? Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type across the US.

o Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 7 key vendors and 44 other prominent players.



Key Highlights of the US Lawn Mower Market:

1. The advanced models of robotic mowers are making its way into US households during the forecast period.

2. The increase in the tech-savvy population, growth in per capita disposable income, and stabilizing economy are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the US lawn mower market.

3. The increasing number of eco-cities and green spaces will drive the demand for landscaping services in the US market.

4. Several APAC-based vendors are launching their products in the US lawn mower market.

5. The vendors are investing in infrastructure and R&D support to improve the reliability, technology, and price of the product’s launch in the market.

6. The vendors are entering into strategic agreements with home improvement stores and retailers to enhance their product reach in the US lawn mower market.



US Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis



Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Product Type

• Walk-behind Mowers

o Reel/Cylinder Mowers

o Self-propelled

o Push Mower (excl. Reel)

o Hover Mowers

• Ride-on Mowers

o Zero Turn

o Lawn Tractor

o Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers



Market Size & Forecast by Fuel Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

o Corded & Cordless

o Battery-powered

• Manual-powered

• Propane-powered



Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

End-user Type

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades



Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



Market Size & Forecast by Start Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Start Type

• No Start Required

• Keyed Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



US Lawn Mower Market – Overview



The growing requirement for landscaping services and terrain maintenance across residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is fueling the growth of the US lawn mower market. The use of IoT-enabled devices in combination with machine learning and artificial intelligence will lead to a paradigm shift in device management and control in the US market. The surge in sustainable living behaviors and unconventional sources that have risen out of the urban phenomenon of mixed-use community spaces will positively impact the growth of the US lawn mower market. The increasing focus on power, speed, versatility, and capabilities of handling numerous terrains is encouraging the vendors to launch innovative products in the US. The rapid urbanization and industrialization will boost the adoption of commercial lawn mowers in the US market. The growing landscaping industry, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, and rising demand for backyard beautification among households are the significant factors attributing to the growth of the US lawn mower market. The increasing use of gas-powered lawn mower, electric lawn mower, and robotic lawn mowers is contributing to the growing revenues in the US market. The advancement of battery technology led to the launch of battery-powered lawn mowers, that is easy to operate and eco-friendly in the US market. Top vendors such as Husqvarna and MTD Products are expanding their product portfolio to attract the maximum number of consumers in the US market.



US Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics



The increasing adoption of green spaces and green roofs is fueling the demand for innovative products in the US lawn mower market. The value of green spaces is growing worldwide as many health and environmental benefits are being linked with access to greenery. Green spaces typically help to improve air and water quality and reduce heat build-up in the environment. The increasing application of new products in the commercial sector due to its use in golf courses and other large parks and lawns will drive the growth of the market. Considering green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are being incorporated continuously into urban planning. Various projects have been taken up by non-profit organizations and governments to increase the green space in cities and drive sales in the US market. Green roofs help to cool the environment, insulate infrastructures and buildings, reduce air pollution, and increase biodiversity. These green roof initiatives will boost the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the US lawn mower market.



Top trends observed in the global lawn mower market include:

o The exponential growth of the Landscaping Industry

o Development of Sustainable Cities in the US

o Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

o Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment



US Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis

The US lawn mower market is witnessing rapid technological innovations and continual upgrades that is fueling the competition. The manufacturers of robotic equipment with energy savings and ease of manufacturing as processors are augmenting the growth of the US lawn mower market.



The major vendors in the market are:

• Deere & Co

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• The Toro Company

Other prominent players include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount international, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Chevron Group, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tools, Gtech (Grey Technology), HangZhou Favor Robot Technology, Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corporation , Makita Corporation, Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, Milagrow HumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tools (Worx), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, Sumec (Yard Force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, The kobi Company, Turflynx, Yamabiko, Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology , Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



The report also includes

1. The analysis of the US lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about theUS lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of US lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.