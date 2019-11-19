Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019?2024

This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe electric lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019?2024. The Europe electric lawn mower market is anticipated to reach values of more than $4billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2018-2024.

Information offered in the Europe electric lawn mower report include:

• Overview and dynamics of the landscaping industry

• Understanding the design and working system of robotic lawn mowers

• Macroeconomic factors enabling the market growth

• Garden equipment market overview – Market size and forecast | 2018?2024

• Europe electric lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016?2017

• Market segmentation ? Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, mower blade type, and drive type across 9countries.

• Geography ? A complete overview of the market size and forecast of the leading 9 countries

• Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 7 key vendors and 49 other prominent players.



Key Highlights of the Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market:

1. Western Europe dominated the market share in 2018, but Central and Eastern Europe are expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

2. The EU initiatives toward green projects and Horizon 2022 will boost the number of green spaces and drive the demand in the Europe electric lawn mower market.

3. The incorporation of advanced technology and engineer products during manufacturing will reduce the ASP of robotic lawn mowers in Europe.

4. The leading vendors are focusing on improving reliability, cutting results, and navigation to increase uptake in the Europe electric lawn mower market.

5. The landscaping services market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of more than 4%, thereby fueling the demand for innovative products.

6. Leading vendors such as Husqvarna, STIGA, Toro, John Deere, and MTD are enhancing their online distribution channel to reach the maximum number of consumers in the Europe electric lawn mower market.



Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis



Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Product Type

• Walk-behind Mowers

o Self-propelled

o Push Mower (excl. Reel)

o Hover Mowers

• Ride-on Mowers

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero Turn

o Lawn Tractor

o Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers



Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

End-user Type

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades



Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



Market Size & Forecast by Geography | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Key Countries

Countries

• Belgium

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• The Netherlands

• The UK



Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market – Overview



The growing need to introduce innovative garden equipment for maintaining residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is driving the demand in the Europe electric lawn mower market. The three different categories of machinery used in the European market consists of walk-behind mowers, ride on mowers, and the robotic lawn mowers. The emergence of voice-activated control systems and integration of intuitive systems will fuel the development of the market over the next few years. The increasing need for better manageability, information security, and low maintenance costs will create lucrative opportunities for the leading vendors in the Europe electric lawn mower market. For instance, Bosch Power Tools leverages IoT data from its connected robotic mowers (Indego 400 Connect) to address its customers’ needs in the market better. The advancements in battery chemistries and electronic technologies will result in the launch innovative commercial lawn mowers and other gardening tools in the European market. The extensive use of grounds maintenance services and landscaping services will contribute to the increased profitability in the market. The leading vendors are investing in the development of lightweight gardening tools and eco-friendly devices to attract the maximum number of consumers in the lawn mower market in Europe. The initiation of Horizon 2020 program by EU that focuses on creating an industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations and leveraging advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics will result in the transformation of the Europe electric lawn mower market.



Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

The emergence of robotic mowers and the need for efficient gardening tools will drive innovations in the electric lawn mower market in Europe. The vendors are redesigning and equipping the new devices with sensors that stop mowing when they are lifted. The new machines are equipped with machine vision to identify obstacles and a compass, accelerometer, GPS, camera, and safety sensors, thereby fueling the demand for these mowers in the European market. The increasing inclination towards smart technology and going green concept will boost the adoption of these devices and attribute to the revenues in the European market. Robotic mowers require the least amount of human intervention and have built-in safety features are installed in many variants to prevent injuries in the market. Some of the newer models launched in the market also come with several anti-theft features. The integration of such value-added features will drive the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market over the next few years.



Top trends observed in the Europe electric lawn mower market include:

o Development of Sustainable Cities

o Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

o Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

o Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users’ Purchasing Behavior



Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe electric lawn mower market is very fragmented due to the presence of various regional and international players. The increasing number of product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.



The major vendors in the Europe market are:

• Deere & Co

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• STIGA

• The Toro Company



Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Chevron Group, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, ErkuntTraktorSanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tools, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Limited, Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corporation (Kobalt), Makita Corporation, Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, MilagrowHumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, Kobi Company, Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), and Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology.



The report also includes

1. The analysis of the Europe electric lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe electric lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe electric lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

