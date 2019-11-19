This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019?2024

The Europe lawn mower market is estimated to generate revenues of around $12 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Lawn Mower Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019?2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758027/?utm_source=GNW





Information offered in the Europe lawn mower report include:

o The growth of the landscaping industry and its impact on the Europe lawn mower market

o Understanding the design and working systems of robotic lawn mowers

o The influx of alternative spaces and community creations boosting market revenues

o Macroeconomic factors enabling market growth

o Economic development and per capita GDP analysis in developing countries

o Europe lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016?2017

o Geography ? Market size and forecast of the leading 10 countries

o Market segmentation ? Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type across 10 countries.

o Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 46 other prominent players.



Key Highlights of the Europe Lawn Mower Market:

1. While Western Europe dominates the total market share, Central and Eastern European regions will gain traction and witness higher demand during the forecast period.

2. The increasing focus on product development and the addition of innovative features is contributing to sales in the Europe lawn mower market.

3. The affinity for green spaces and a large community of landscapers among end-users will boost the adoption of commercial lawn mowers in the European market.

4. Vendors such as iRobot and LG are focusing on product diversification and product line extension to attract the maximum number of consumers in the Europe lawn mower market.

5. Several manufacturers are investing in R&D activities, product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A to gain a larger Europe market share.

6. The development of an easier installation process and aftersales services will boost revenues and client satisfaction levels in the Europe lawn mower market.



Europe Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis



Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Product Type

• Walk-behind Mowers

o Reel/Cylinder Mowers

o Self-propelled

o Push Mower (excl. Reel)

o Hover Mowers

• Ride-on Mowers

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero Turn

o Lawn Tractor

o Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers



Market Size & Forecast by Fuel Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

o Corded

o Cordless/Battery-powered

• Manual-powered

• Propane-powered



Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

End-user Type

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades



Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



Market Size & Forecast by Start Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Start Type

• No Start Required

• Keyed Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



Market Size & Forecast by Geography | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Key Countries

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Belgium

• Netherlands



Europe Lawn Mower Market – Overview



The convergence of IoT technology and robotic garden equipment will fuel the growth of the Europe lawn mower market. The emergence of voice-activated control systems integrated with robotic lawn mowers that have the ability to connect to Alexa, Google Assistant, and other AI systems will augment the development of the European market. The increasing use of voice recognition technology combined with consumer data analytics will help vendors launch smarter solutions for end-users in the Europe lawn mower market. The advancements in battery chemistries and electronic technologies will lead to the introduction of modern-day commercial mowers with higher productivity and reduced power costs in the market. The focus on the incorporation of greenery and establishment of eco-cities with roof gardens to gardens built within transit spaces will create lucrative opportunities for the top players in the Europe lawn mower market. The exponential growth of the grounds maintenance services and landscaping services industry will positively impact the development of the European market. The European Union (EU) has initiated the Horizon 2020 program, which is the most extensive R&D funding and innovation program. The Horizon 2020 program focus on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations by leveraging on advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. The Horizon program will lead to the development of innovative products in the Europe lawn mower market. The availability of high-quality skilled and low-cost labor and enhanced R&D support by various governments will boost the adoption of these systems across the Central and Eastern European market. Moreover, the increase in retail spending will fuel the demand for garden equipment among end-users in the region over the next few years.



Europe Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics



The popularity of landscaping services due to the need for providing an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens is one of the major factors attributing to the growth of the Europe lawn mower market. The construction of decorative structures, ponds, patios, and green winding paths is gaining traction in the outdoor landscaping industry and contributing to the adoption of robotic lawn mowers in Europe. The maintenance of corporate, institutional, and residential areas is leading to the outsourcing of professional landscaping services to third-party vendors in the Europe lawn mower market. The overall retail value of garden improvement productsmarket in the UK and France reached $58 million and $47 million, respectively, in 2017. The increasing consumers’spending on home improvement and aesthetics will positively influence the landscaping industry and attract new players in the Europe lawn mower market. In 2018, the overall (professional and domestic) landscaping services market in the UK was valued at $5.9 billion.



Key trends observed in the Europe lawn mower market include:

o The advent of Robotic Lawn Mowers

o Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

o Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

o Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users’ Purchasing Behavior



Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe lawn mower market is very concentrated across the developed western European countries and is in its nascent stage in developing economies of Central and Eastern European countries. The top players are investing in new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to gain a larger Europe lawn mower market share.



The major vendors in the Europe lawn mower market are:

• Deere & Co

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• STIGA

• The Toro Company

Other prominent players include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motors, Bad Boys Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount international, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Chevron Group, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tools, Gtech (Grey Technology), HangZhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Limited, Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corporation , Makita Corporation, Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, Milagrow HumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tools (Worx), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, Sumec (Yard Force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, The Kobi Company, Turflynx, Yamabiko, Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology , Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



The report also includes

1. The analysis of the Europe lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758027/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.