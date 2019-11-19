Global Still Images Market: About this market This still images market analysis considers sales from both rights-managed (RM) and royalty-free (RF) license models. Our study also finds the sales of still images in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Still Images Market by Image Type, License Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827589/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, the RM segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for high-quality and multiple copies of still images from professionals will play a significant role in the RM segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global still images market report looks at factors such as rising adoption of new business models, high popularity of photography on digital media platforms, and growing opportunities propelling engagement. However, declining profit margins, rising self-marketing of still images, and growing theft and misuse of visual content may hamper the growth of the still images industry over the forecast period.



Global Still Images Market: Overview

Rising adoption of new business models

Several players in the market are offering unlimited downloads of stock illustrations, still images, clip arts, and many others at a fixed price. They are also allowing customers to cancel the subscription as per their convenience. Certain vendors are adopting new business models that allow customers to connect with photographers and submit a request. The rising adoption of such business models by market players will lead to the expansion of the global still images market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for microstock images.

The presence of enormous amounts of still images is prompting vendors to offer low-priced still images in the market. The availability of low-cost microstock images is attracting price-sensitive customers and driving revenues for vendors. With improvements in quality, the demand for microstock images is expected to increase during the forecast period. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global still images market.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global still images market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading still images manufacturers, that include Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Getty Images Inc., INMAGINE Ltd., PixaBay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Shopify Inc., and Shutterstock Inc.

Also, the still images market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827589/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.