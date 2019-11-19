The PoE lighting market is projected to reach USD 1,174 million by 2024 from USD 256 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 35.6%

The growth of the PoE lighting market is driven by factors such as the increasing penetration and decreasing cost of LEDs, growing adoption of PoE lighting solutions in commercial and healthcare applications, and rising need for cost-effective lighting solutions.

On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of PoE switches, requirement of additional equipment, and limited transmission distance and power delivery rates are the barriers inhibiting the growth of this market. However, it is expected that with improving POE standards, the penetration of PoE lighting systems for connected lighting applications in commercial spaces would increase.



Hardware segment to hold largest share of PoE lighting market during forecast period

Increasing demand for energy-saving lighting systems is a key driving factor for the PoE lighting market for hardware.To enable a PoE lighting solution, several hardware components, including power sourcing equipment, powered devices, and other components, are required.



Majority of the cost involved in deploying a PoE solution is for the hardware. Moreover, with improving PoE standards, new, standardized switches are expected to commercialize, which would further propel the market for PoE lighting.

Industrial application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period “

The industrial segment includes lighting in production halls, warehouses, representative rooms, and other indoor areas.The use of PoE can simplify the implementation of a smart lighting system in an office or industrial application.



Industries and factories are now focusing on energy-efficient lighting solutions owing to the government regulations for energy saving.Thus, PoE lighting is among the preferred solutions being adopted by them.



Furthermore, growing adoption of industry 4.0 is expected to create opportunities for players offering PoE lighting solutions for the industrial vertical.



Europe to hold second-largest share of PoE lighting market during forecast period

The high market share of the region is attributed to the increasing awareness about energy conservation and the implementation of various government initiatives for it.The 2012 Energy Efficiency Directive and Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) by the European Union has helped establish and promote energy conservation measures in different sectors, such as industrial and commercial workplaces, as well as residential complexes.



The growth of the European PoE lighting market is also expected to be driven by the growing adoption of digital workspaces for smart, cost-efficient, and flexible environment. For instance, The Edge in Amsterdam is a leading example of a smart office building in Europe.



Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 20%, and Tier 3 = 40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 20%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 45%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 10%



Research Coverage:

Wattage, offering, application, and geography are the segments covered in this report. The report gives a detailed view of the market across 4 main regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



• This report includes statistics pertaining to the PoE lighting market in terms of wattage, offering, application, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the PoE lighting market have been provided in detail in this report.

• The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the PoE lighting market based on its segments and subsegments.

