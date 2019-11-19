H.E. Mr. Andrii Pravednyk, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Kenya held a meeting with H.E. Ambassador Jonhson Weru, Director, Directorate of Economic Affairs and Commercial Diplomacy, MFA of the Republic of Kenya

On November 18, 2019, H.E. Mr. Andrii Pravednyk, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Kenya met with H.E.Ambassador Jonhson Weru, Director, Directorate of Economic Affairs and Commercial Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and the perspectives of the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Kenya. Special attention was paid to the necessity for the development of a treaty base, in particular, for the conclusion of agreements on the establishment of the Joint Trade Commission, Сooperation in the Field of Education, as well as Сooperation in the Field of Tourism. As a result of the meeting, it was agreed not only to accelerate the elaboration of the above-mentioned draft bilateral documents but also to start consultations on organizing a visit of Kenyan business representatives to Ukraine next year.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.