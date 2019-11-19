/EIN News/ -- CGG Announces Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

Paris, France – 19 November, 2019

CGG announced today a program to deliver the largest OBN multi-client survey ever conducted in the UK Central North Sea (CNS). Planned to start in early 2020, the survey has already received significant industry interest and is being prefunded in part by BP. First results are targeted for Q1 2021.

In the CNS, where complex salt diapirism has created significant challenges to imaging deeper reservoir targets, this new survey, with its long-offset, full-azimuth coverage and good low-frequency signal in a shallow water environment, together with CGG’s advanced imaging technology, will provide a step-change in seismic image and reservoir characterization quality. In the first phase of this multi-year program, CGG aims to acquire over 2,000 sq. km of OBN data.

CGG is a leading geoscience company recognized for delivering high-end, high-value multi-client data sets. As the industry leader in OBN processing, CGG is uniquely qualified to launch this landmark program and bring new understanding to the complex CNS region.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “We are pleased to initiate this exciting new OBN program which will deliver unprecedented industry insight and lead to a step-change in development in this critical Central North Sea area. Our asset-light configuration enables us to best take advantage of key opportunities and fully leverage our core capabilities. The new data set will also complement CGG’s extensive high-quality Cornerstone towed-streamer data library in the area and support the UK Oil & Gas Authority’s strategy for Maximizing Economic Recovery.”

About CGG

CGG ( www.cgg.com ) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.