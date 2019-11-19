DietDemand Recommends Dieters Try Intermittent Fasting to Prevent Holiday Weight Gain

/EIN News/ -- Clarksburg, WV, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season draws near, restricting one’s caloric intake becomes harder and harder. Between holiday themed festivities, lunches and snacks at work and elsewhere, weight loss diet plans have a tendency to go out the window. For anyone who made weight loss progress over the summer, fall is a time where more than a few setbacks can be common. Nationally recognized telemedicine weight loss specialists at DietDemand offer a great, calorie restrictive that still allows you to eat your favorite foods (within a certain window of time), intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is has been considered to be an very effective weight loss diet plan but it’s often overlooked in lieu of other calorie counting diets or food restrictive choices. Dr. Nishant Rao, DietDemand’s medical director wants to remind dieters that, “Intermittent fasting is less of a diet, and more a timed meal plan.” He continues, “You abstain from food completely during a specific time of the day, the eat within a certain window of time. It’s a way of cutting calories from your diet without having to count them.”

For many, intermittent fasting a is much better option this time of year than the average food restricted diet. Mainly because intermittent fasting does not require this food restriction. You can basically eat your favorite foods (without overindulging) within that time window. As long as you can balance this out with optimal periods of fasting, you can not only lose weight but increase muscle tone, muscle density, and derive other general benefits like improved vascular function.

Dr. Rao states that there are also physiological functions which occur mainly because of the release of catecholamines (adrenaline, dopamine, norepinephrine) that allow your body to utilize its fat storage while preserving muscle. “When you go without eating for an extended period of time, this allows your body to start tapping into those stubborn fat reserves,” he says. One of the biggest issues with fasting, is that people tend to overthink and complicate matters. To help out with carb cravings, or incessant hunger that can even temporary fasting difficult, DietDemand’s powerful prescription plan can help you manage your cravings and stay on track to weight loss success. Dr. Rao recommends that curious dieters contact DietDemand for additional one-on-one guidance with a certified weight loss doctor and nutritionist who can create a customized plan for your needs, and provide powerful prescriptions such as appetite suppressants and emotional eating stabilizers for rapid weight loss results.

New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

