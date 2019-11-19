Music Man's Piano Playing and Teaching Methods Go Viral

Zach Evan's Rising to the Top of Charts

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 98,000 subscribers, an impressive 10,000,000 YouTube views, more than 100,000 Instagram followers , and nearly 500,000 Facebook followers, Zach Evans is undeniably popular and newsworthy. He’s not one of the Kardashians, not a professional athlete, and not a movie star. So why are people interested in him?Believe it or not, this high energy, fresh-faced young man is gaining recognition by teaching thousands of people how to play the piano online.His YouTube videos - Become a Piano Superhuman - are rising to the top and taking him along for the ride. Additionally, he’s written an Amazon bestselling book and has recently given a TEDx Talk. His business, Piano University, has made over $1,000,000 in revenue so far.That’s pretty impressive for a guy who grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with no famous musical relatives or connections.Zach’s father was a gym teacher, and his mom, a full-time homemaker. “I took piano lessons as a kid, but quit early on,” Zach explained. “I didn’t pick it up again until I was in college,” he added.In 2012, shortly after Evans graduated from the University of Oshkosh with a degree in music, he started his YouTube channel, uploading videos of himself every single week. It wasn’t until he was three years in, with video #83, that things began to click.His delightfully mid-western accent and direct, easy-to-follow instructions make learning to play the piano seemingly effortless. Nothing like those boring, repetitive piano lessons you remember from childhood. Watch a few of the videos, learn his techniques (start with “The Miyagi Technique”), add the “Secret Sauce,” and in no time at all, you’ll be impressing your friends by playing the latest tunes.Evans now lives in Los Angeles, where he continues to build his business and music career. But Wisconsin residents should be very proud of our hometown hero and his continuing success.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.