PGA National Resort & Spa Retains Staples Golf Design for Golf Course Project

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGA National Resort & Spa announced today that it has retained Staples Golf Design , a golf course architecture firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, to lead a reimagination of the Squire Course.

One of five distinct 18-hole courses, the Squire Course was originally designed by the renowned design duo of Tom and George Fazio and has not had any significant updates since opening.



Staples Golf Design (SGD), formed in 2002, is a golf course architecture firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona. SGD is an award-winning, national leader in sustainable golf course design services that help golf courses increase their efficiency, become more profitable and instill local pride in the game of golf. Timeless, strategic design combined with efficient, natural elements are the hallmarks of Staples projects.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the new ownership of PGA National on the Squire course,” says Staples. “I’ve watched tournaments on this property since I was a kid, so it’s a real honor to be working here. We’ll be coming up with an innovative solution that address golf’s future, and that’s really exciting. You’re going to want to keep an eye on this project.”



SGD projects have won national awards from numerous major golf publications across the country, and continue to be listed on the “Best Places to Play” in their respective States. Recent awards include two Design Excellence Awards from the American Society of Golf Course Architects, a “Best Renovation of Year” award by Golf Inc. magazine, a “Golf Development of the Year” award by Golf Inc. magazine, and a “Best New” Award by Golf Digest.

The reimagination of the Squire Course will be overseen by Nick Mazzella of Mazzella Partnership , a Charlotte, N.C. based golf course renovation project management company.

About PGA National Resort & Spa

PGA National Resort & Spa is a world-class vacation and meetings destination, with a private membership club. It presents 90 holes of championship golf on five courses, including the famed Champion Course, home to the popular PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic and legendary “Bear Trap” three-hole stretch, three golf academies and a state-of-the-art Sports & Racquet Club, featuring 19 tennis courts.

Luxury suites are ideal for business, leisure, golf and weddings, as well as in-room spa treatments. The resort’s versatility includes: a lakeside wedding and event setting with stunning vistas; the panoramic iDeck terrace for indoor / outdoor dining and entertaining; “Bar 91” 19th hole grill; 40,000 square feet of self-contained conference and event space; and eight on-site restaurants and lounges, including the acclaimed Ironwood Steak & Seafood. The Spa at PGA National is a 40,000-square-foot oasis of tranquility with 32 treatment rooms and relaxation lounges, 100 diverse pampering options, the exclusive “Waters of the World” outdoor mineral pools and full-service salon. PGA National is located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and located within close proximity to three international airports. Visit PGAResort.com for more information.

About Mazzella Partnership

The Mazzella Partnership provides planning, procurement and project management services to the golf course construction and renovation industry. Mazzella offers golf course owners and operators an alternative to traditional renovation pathways through collaborative efforts of specialists. For more information visit https://mazzellapartnership.com/

About Staples Golf Design

Founded in 2002, Staples Golf is a nationally renowned golf course architecture firm based in Scottsdale, AZ. Staples Golf implements sustainable, efficient designs and management practices on golf courses throughout the U.S., and is known for its signature development vision, Community Links; a paradigm shifting approach with regards to how golf fits into a community.

Andy Staples, ASGCA member and President of Staples Golf, is currently involved with numerous master planning projects across the U.S. including Olympia Fields Country Club in suburban Chicago. His firm recently master planned, renovated, and re-opened the historic 1916, Willie Park, Jr. designed, Meadowbrook County Club in Northville, MI, to much acclaim.

ClubLife Management

ClubLife Management, an affiliate of ClubCorp, provides full-service management and management consulting to private clubs, premier resort and daily-fee golf courses, and city clubs, including PGA National Members Club.

For more information on Staples Golf Design, visit www.StaplesGolfDesign.com

Media Contact: Patty Jerde, ClubCorp patty.jerde@clubcorp.com 972.888.7790

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27306729-d82c-4ae6-b547-c559a7c1a459





