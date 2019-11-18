Media Advisory: Jr. Economic Club of Canada x Global Institute for Conscious Economics launch Mindfulness & Money program to benefit over 500+ youth from across Ontario

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An experiential learning program that uses mindfulness and wellbeing tools to enhance financial literacy and economic awareness while creating positive behaviour change for youth. The Mindfulness and Money series brings together over 500 students from across Ontario, featuring a variety of keynotes and breakouts on the topics such as:



Happy Money - The Interconnection of Emotional Wellbeing & Financial Wellbeing

The Neuroscience of Decision Making - Reprograming Our Mind for Long Term Success (Financial Decision Making, Instant Gratification)

People, Planet & Profit - Lesson in Sustainable Economics (using money for social good, being an informed buyer, sustainable products)

Mindfulness Tools - Foundational Money Skills (behavioural tools to help encourage saving, investing, long term planning)

Understanding Big Data, Social Innovation & Financial Technology (future of banking, future jobs, creativity & innovation in finance)

What: Mindfulness + Money

Who: Presented by Economic Club of Canada x Global Institute for Conscious Economics

When: November 19, 2019 from 9:00am – 3:00pm

Where: Location: Mattamy Athletic Centre – Coca Cola Gym



Founded in 2008, The Jr. Economic Club of Canada was created to inspire Canadian youth to become financially literate. It is imperative that people across our nation understand the basics of finance and personal money management. Technology continues to rapidly disrupt how money moves – colliding financial businesses and innovation and changing how Canadians learn about and use their money. The global financial crisis still has lingering impacts on financial institutions, businesses and families all over the world. It is more important than ever that we educate and equip our next generation of leaders with the skills and habits to be digitally and financially literate.

Contact:

Randy Phipps

randy@rpcommunications.net

416-953-9949



