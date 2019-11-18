Skip Drish Tampa Discusses Why We Need the NRA

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” is one of the most hotly contested. It is also one of the most crucial to uphold according to citizens like Skip Drish of Tampa. A staunch supporter of the National Rifle Association, he explains why the gun rights advocacy organization is so important to the future of our nation.The NRA was founded in 1871 and for over a century has advocated for citizens’ right to bear arms, citing the Second Amendment. The organization has consistently lobbied for these rights through various election cycles over the decades. The NRA and members like Skip Drish say it is essential for citizens to have the right to defend themselves, their property, families, and communities against wrongdoing by the government or other parties.But Skip Drish Tampa explains the NRA also does much more. Originally founded to advance marksmanship and firearm handling techniques, the organization is one of the nation’s biggest educators in firearm safety and competency.Skip Drish knows firsthand the importance of proper firearms training. He has used firearms throughout his career, which includes various military, law enforcement, safety, and security positions in government, state, and local arenas. His resume is peppered with titles ranging from VIP Chief Operator of his private security firm, Investigations & Security Bureau Inc. to Military Police/Investigations (CID) (Europe) and trainer for Dignitary Operators. He has also worked in medical services and emergency response. Skip Drish of Tampa is also a U.S. military veteran. He served as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe for which service he received a U.S Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty. After his military service, he became a police officer with the Chicago Police Department the start of a decades-long career in law enforcement.While helming his security firm and working as a boat captain contracting with local police, he also dedicates much of his time to educating others in emergency response and firearm safety and technique, sometimes in coordination with NRA events. He has worked at home and abroad building an impressive body of experience including Dignitary Operator Training, Military Police / Investigations (CID) (Europe), Emergency Response Unit (ERU) Border Patrol (Czechoslovakia), Low / High Voltage Certification for Surveillance / Counter Surveillance Measures, International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI), and the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA). He has also provided consultation and training for government, state, and local agencies in law enforcement training, Firearms, Less Lethal and is a BLS Trainer CPR – AED – First Aid, Search & Rescue – Airboat, ATV, Motor and Equestrian Operation. In addition, he is a consultant for Range Operation for Firearm Manufacturers and Advanced Driving Techniques (VIP Services), Gang & Terrorism Task Force Officer and Homeland Security Advisor in the U.S and abroad.It is the mission of Skip Drish Tampa and many of his fellow NRA supporters to ensure the American people’s rights are upheld and that individuals are educated in safe firearms handling and ownership. Skip Drish said he has a positive outlook on the future of our nation in regard to firearms and believes with proper education, more citizens will be able to safely own and utilize weapons for sport or protection.



