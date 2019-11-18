Former Pilot Plans to Bring Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Snohomish, WA

/EIN News/ -- Snohomish, WA, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former airlines captain Steve Barton recently inked a deal with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to bring Dickey’s southern comfort barbecue to Snohomish, Washington.

After serving as a pilot for Gulf Stream Airlines, Boeing and most recently Frontier Airlines for over 20 years, Barton decided to turn his attention toward what he deems his first love, the restaurant industry. “Traveling took me all over, and I found myself craving Dickey’s at every destination,” says Barton.

In 1981, Barton moved to the U.S. from England where he met his wife and later went on to have three children. Now retired from flying, he is excited to develop his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location and says, “I’ve never had a bad meal at Dickey’s and the brand’s consistency and atmosphere are what made me fall in love with the concept.”

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been serving delicious, Texas-style barbecue to communities across the world since 1941 and we are excited for Steve to share Dickey’s barbecue with his community,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Steve embodies all of our brand values and we look forward to his success in Snohomish.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

