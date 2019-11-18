Experience Customized Gifting Like Never Before

Things Engraved stores relaunch with new techniques, products and more – including free engraving!

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized gifting is now easier than ever at Things Engraved! Canada’s premier customized gift store is implementing a chain-wide relaunch across the country just in time for the holiday season. Enhancements include new cutting-edge engraving techniques, colour engraving, foiling, embroidery and hundreds of new licenced designs and new expressions. They’ve also relaunched their online store, unveiled a new assortment of trendy gift and home décor items, introduced interactive digital tablets to customers and made customization even more affordable with special pricing that won’t break the bank.



“This is a brand new Things Engraved that’s been a year in the making,” says CEO Shawn Brock. “We’ve made personalized gifting easier and more affordable for the everyday consumer by expanding our gifts to include new items like personalized jewellery, wine and whiskey sets, pet accessories and so much more! Our stores are more welcoming and interactive than ever with tablets that allow you to browse hundreds of design ideas with the touch of a finger and work directly with our artisans to create the perfect gift.”

Customers can experience the relaunched stores immediately, along with a special early Black Friday sale up to 50% off. But to officially celebrate these exciting changes, Things Engraved will also be offering FREE engraving at all 78 mall locations between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on November 29th.

“We believe customization is that necessary added touch that takes any gift from ordinary to extraordinary,” says Brock, “So we want to give every customer a chance to not just buy a standard gift, but rather create a personalized and unique item, and see the difference it makes in their gift giving.”

Already bought a gift? Brock says that’s no problem “With our carry-in service, we can personalize just about any item, no matter where a gift was purchased. And with our hassle-free insurance guarantee, you can feel secure bringing us items that are precious to you.”

Being cognizant of current and upcoming trends is something Brock is determined to keep at the forefront of business decisions going forward. “We’re continuing to innovate and add stylish gifts that cater to today’s consumers and their gifting needs,” he explains. “If you want a one-of-a-kind Batman water bottle, we can make it! If you’re interested in a personalized disc necklace or the the cutest plush llama you’ve ever seen, we’ve got those too! What will we offer next? We can’t wait to show you.”

About Things Engraved Inc.

Things Engraved is Canada’s premier customized gift store. Our Gift Experts will help you create hundreds of possibilities by combining finely curated gifts with state-of-the-art personalization techniques. With stores nationwide and online – the perfect gift is always within reach.

For more information, please contact:

Shama Cunningham

Communication Specialist

Things Engraved Inc.

shamac@thingsengraved.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.