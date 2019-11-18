BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL), today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Presentation time: 11:25 a.m. PDT

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Location: New York, NY

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Presentation time: 11:20 a.m. EDT

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Nearly 2,900 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc., visit https://www.blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexandra Geller

BlackLine

747.242.2863

alex.geller@blackline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.