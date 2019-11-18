Flow Capital Announces Investment in Wedge Networks

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) today announces that it has completed a CAD $1.25M investment in cyber security leader, Wedge Networks, Inc.



Wedge Networks’ innovative technology platform, Wedge Absolute Real-time Protection (WedgeARP), is a software-defined network security system. Deployed in data centers by enterprises and managed security service providers, WedgeARP currently inspects, detects, and blocks, in real-time, security threats for tens of millions of endpoints spanning more than 17 countries. Wedge does this through its patented Deep Content Inspection and hyper-streaming SubSonic Engine technologies, combined with artificial intelligence and best-of-breed security functions.

Wedge Networks was awarded a Gartner Cool Vendor designation and twice bestowed with Build in Canada Innovation awards. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

“We are excited to help accelerate Wedge Networks’ international expansion with Flow Capital’s flexible and founder-friendly capital. As their partner, we are committed to providing fast, efficient and flexible capital for their continued expansion,” said Robb McLarty, CIO of Flow Capital.





About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .





For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Robb McLarty

Chief Investment Officer

robb@flowcap.com



1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.